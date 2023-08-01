Molly-Mae Hague’s £1million staged proposal

by heat staff |

Hats off (although they will soon be on again) to Love Island 2019 star Tommy Fury for orchestrating the proposal to end all proposals for girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. The Love Island favourites, both 24, delighted their combined 12.7million followers last week when they revealed their engagement news in a joint Instagram reel, captioning it, “Forever. 23/07/23”.

The milestone comes four years after their love story began in the Love Island villa, and six months after they welcomed their daughter Bambi. As befitting Molly-Mae’s mega-influencer status, boxer Tommy pulled out all the stops to ensure the proposal – which took place on an Ibizan clifftop – was Insta-perfect.

As well as getting singer RuthAnne to sing Molly-Mae’s favourite song The Vow, he also flew his fiancée’s glam team and videographers over to the Spanish island for the occasion.

Tommy had concealed his grand plan with a bogus “brand event”, complete with “fake invites, emails and notes in the hotel room”, and an Insta-reel captured Molly-Mae walking down a hill to be greeted by her husband-to-be and little Bambi before he went down on one knee and gave her a ring estimated to be worth up to £1million.

Molly-Mae later gushed, “I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this. I was completely and utterly fooled. He couldn’t have made the moment any more perfect. I just can’t get over it.”