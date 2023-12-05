Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague: ‘I won’t marry a cheat’

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague very publicly ditched her engagement ring in the days after fiancé Tommy Fury was spotted partying in Dubai, and a source tells heat that Molly-Mae is telling her boxing beau to show her the respect she deserves.

The internet went into overdrive last week after videos of Tommy, 24, partying it up in Dubai went viral. A clip appeared to show him socialising with a number of glamorous girls, as well as unlikely pal, US singer Chris Brown, 34. And while Tommy was living it up, Molly-Mae, 24, was at home looking after their ten-month-old daughter Bambi. Posting a number of videos to her social channels, she appeared to make a point of showing off her bare left hand after ditching her £600,000 ring – with our source telling us she’d had enough of Tommy’s wild behaviour.

“Molly-Mae is sending a clear message to Tommy that she isn’t going to tolerate any bad behaviour,” our insider explains.

“She decided to take off her ring for a while because she was worried about the state of their relationship. She feels as though him jetting off around the world without her and partying with other women are major red flags – and they’re not even married yet. The fact that he was hanging out with the likes of Chris Brown has also really disappointed her, due to his own track record with women.”

The couple have come a long way since their Love Island days, with Tommy popping the question in July – but with his boxing career taking centre stage, they can spend months apart while he’s in training camps.

Last year, a heavily pregnant Molly-Mae admitted that her fiancé’s career was a tough pill to swallow.

“Other women have these dream pregnancies, where they are always with their husband doing baby shopping and cute things, and me and Tommy literally just communicate through FaceTime at this point,” she said, adding, “It’s been a stressful last couple of months, because obviously Tommy’s been in camp and I’ve literally been by myself.”

And the birth of baby Bambi didn’t halt Tommy’s career for long. Just weeks after Molly-Mae gave birth, the new dad jetted off to train for his fight against Jake Paul. When asked on Loose Women about missing out on time with newborn Bambi, Tommy said, “People can say what they want, but I’m doing it for [Bambi], to make sure she has a better life.”

But now we’re told that, in his fiancée’s eyes, a “better life” does not include nights out.

tommy's been off enjoying himself ©Getty Images: Kym Illman/Getty Images

“Molly-Mae expects to be treated like a queen in the same way she feels she has treated Tommy like a king, but she doesn’t feel as though she’s getting the respect she deserves from him,” reveals our source, who adds, “Tommy has defended himself and doesn’t feel he’s done anything wrong. He’s made it clear that attending events with other famous people is just part of his job, as it is with Molly-Mae and her influencing. He feels that it’s not his fault that he’s being approached by glamorous women.”

And, as Tommy’s partying sparked rumours, we’re told that it’s thrown some serious spanners into the works.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

“Molly-Mae is feeling really angry that there is now doubt about their future together, and she’s blaming Tommy. She took her ring off to show him that she’s not afraid to walk away – and, if he ever did cheat on her, she wouldn’t stick around.”

After being urged by pals to try and patch things up, Molly-Mae later put the ring back on.

“They wanted to put on a united front, but it seems that Tommy isn’t prepared to grovel when he feels he hasn’t done anything wrong. If anything, he feels it’s a bit disrespectful that Molly-Mae even considered taking her engagement ring off.”