Love Island’s Natalia Zoppa has a secret Casa Amor ‘bestie’ and we had no clue

Love Island's Natalia Zoppa is a bit of a Casa Amor dark horse, if you ask us (you clicked on this page, so you asked us).

Let's be honest, most Casa Amor bombshells appear on the show for a hot sec, fail to form any strong connections and therefore get dumped before we've had time to learn their names properly. They then return to real life, live that boujie influencer life for a week or two and then LI fans lose interest altogether. Harsh? Yes. False? Do the Love Island maths and come back to us.

Now rewind to when we said Love Island 2020 bombshell Natalia was a bit of an iconic Casa Amor dark horse...

Let's look at the receipts; Natalia made it into the main villa, became an influencer, gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, relocated to LA – and therefore became a new level of influencer – and became SO famous that people like us (hiya) are writing stories about her ever day.

Natalia appeared on Love Island 2020 ©ITV

We call a SLAY. She also now looks like a Lucinda Strafford/Sarah Hyland hybrid, so double SLAY.

Oh, actually triple SLAY; we've recently learned that she is best friends with another Casa Amor icon – from Love Island 2022 – and it's none other Coco Lodge.

Natalia recently posted a TikTok of her her and Coco and a follower commented, "Do all Love Island have a meet up from different years or sumit?"

Natalia spilled major tea, when she replied, "She’s my best friend 😂."

Sorry, since when?

Coco Lodge ©ITV

Who is Natalia Zoppa?

Natalia is a model, reality star, OnlyFans creator and social media influencer who rose to fame on the first ever winter edition of Love Island.

When was Natalia Zoppa on Love Island?

Natalia took part in Love Island series 6 which aired just ahead of the pandemic in 2020.

How old is Natalia Zoppa?

Natalia was born on 5 July 1999, making her 24 years old.

Who did Natalia Zoppa couple up with on Love Island?

Natalia joined Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell and was brought back to the main villa by Luke Mabbott (the one everyone thought like Justin Bieber).

Luke and Natalia ©ITV

However, she admitted she didn’t have a connection with Luke just one day after they coupled up. She later recoupled with Jamie Clayton, but they were dumped from the villa days later.

Are Natalia and Jamie still together?

No, sadly, their relationship soon fizzled out.

What happened between Natalia Zoppa and Jack Grealish?

Footballer Jack Grealish was accused of sliding into Natalia’s DMs at the start of 2022 when her then-boyfriend Hass Saleh uploaded a TikTok video in which he said, “As if today couldn't get any weirder, the best player in the Premier League tried to chat up my missus.”

The video then showed an account which appeared to be Jack’s sending a waving emoji to Natalia’s account. Hass joked, “Send him the OnlyFans link - he'll be a good tipper,” to which Natalia replied, “I'm not going to send him the OnlyFans link!”

What happened to Natalia Zoppa from Love Island?

She is living that influencer life and recently relocated to LA, although her boujie life sees her travelling A LOT.

Natalia Zoppa in November 2023 ©Getty Images

Is Natalia Zoppa on Instagram?

Is Natalia Zoppa on TikTok?