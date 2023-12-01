Made in Chelsea’s Ashley James: her job, boyfriend and what she’s up to now

Made in Chelsea has been on our telly for a whopping twelve years; time flies when you’re throwing drinks and attending swanky parties.

In all that time, you’d be forgiven for forgetting a few faces here and there. We’re not talking MIC royalty like Liv Bentley or Sam Thompson, they’re unforgettable of course.

Those who have been watching Made in Chelsea from the beginning may recognise Ashley James, who has gone from reality star to full-time DJ and mum. So, here’s everything you’ve been dying to know about Ashley.

Ashley back in her MIC days ©Shutterstock

Who is Ashley James?

Ashley James is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Big Brother.

According to her Instagram, she is now a presenter, a DJ**,** a dating and empowerment coach, and a model.

She is also a mum to two children, Alfie and Ada, and has been very open online about her experience of motherhood.

How old is Ashley James?

Ashley was born on 2 April 1987, making her 36 years old and an Aries.

Where is Ashley James from?

Ashley is from Newcastle - yes, you read that right, a Geordie was once a MIC cast member. However, she was sent to boarding school when she was a child, and quickly lost her accent.

When was Ashley James on Made in Chelsea?

Ashley appeared on Made in Chelsea for two brief seasons back in 2013.

When was Ashley James on Big Brother?

Ashley James appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. She was evicted after 29 days in the house. She appeared alongside big names like Ginuwine and Courtney Act.

ashley and binky in 2018 together ©Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who has Ashley James dated?

She was once linked to David Walliams, however neither her nor the Britain’s Got Talent judge have confirmed it.

She dated comedian and host, Matt Richardson, best known for co-hosting The Xtra Factor alongside Caroline Flack.

Is Ashley James married?

Ashley has been in a relationship with Tommy Andrews since December 2019, and the pair have no plans to marry anytime soon.

Was Ashley James reported to social services?

Ashely received a letter from social services when she was pregnant with her second child notifying her that she was under investigation after online trolls reported her.

Hitting back at the claims, she told The Sun, “It is absolutely a form of harassment - these people will try and damage my reputation, doing extremely nasty and unwarranted acts such as trying to get me dropped from jobs or TV stations, by contacting people directly.”

Does Ashley James have an Instagram account?

She does, and you can follow her at @ashleylouisejames.