10 movies to watch if you love Made in Chelsea

There are countless reasons to be a fan of Made in Chelsea. It’s got the three Gs needed for a truly successful reality show; glamour, gossip and gaslighting - see the glory days of Spencer Matthews for reference. Thanks to their money and status, the cast of the show have very little to worry about other than friendships and romantic relationships, making for some bloody good TV.

If you’re all caught up with the reality show and are looking for some movies that match that vibe, here’s a list of films we highly recommend viewing to fill that MIC-shaped hole in your heart. Whether you’re seeking wish fulfilment or some good old ‘eat the rich’ undertones, there will be something in here for you.

Saltburn, 2023

Picture this: an Essex boy becomes infatuated with the dashing Felix - who is straight out of an episode of Made in Chelsea - and fights tooth and nail to join the ranks of this upper-class. That’s basically the plot of Saltburn. Emerald Fennell’s sophomore film is full to the brim of shocking scenes that will leave you speechless and explores themes like class mobility and desire. How far would you go to become one of them?

Marie Antoinette, 2006

Sofia Coppola’s third film is a feast for the eyes and puts the Chelsea parties to shame. This is the story of the last queen of France as she leaves her native country behind for the frivolity of Versailles society. Enjoy the lavish bashes as the film speeds towards its tragic and devastating conclusion.

Marie Antoinette, 2006 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/American Zoetrope/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885673j) Kirsten Dunst Marie Antoinette - 2006 Director: Sofia Coppola Columbia/American Zoetrope/Sony USA Scene Still Marie Antoinette

The Bling Ring, 2013

One word: iconic. A few more words: this film not only proved that Emma Watson could be more than Hermione Granger, it tricked the viewer into thinking that breaking and entering was glamorous by blinding them with the early 2000s mystique of Ugg boots and Juicy Couture tracksuits. Sofia Coppola just gets entitled rich girls.

The Bling Ring, 2013 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by American Zoetrope/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884505x) Emma Watson The Bling Ring - 2013 Director: Sofia Coppola American Zoetrope USA Scene Still

Triangle of Sadness, 2022

Definitely not for the faint-hearted, this movie depicts a group of wealthy strangers marooned on an island following a stomach-turning shipwreck scene. Forget Made in Chelsea: Sydney, wouldn’t you prefer the next destination series be Made In Chelsea: Deserted Island?

The Great Gatsby, 2013

This choice, while lighter in tone, is no less heavy in its depiction of greed and desire. It tells the story of Nick Carraway, who becomes enamoured with the mysterious and affluent Jay Gatsby. This film will fulfil your longing for frivolous party scenes, but will inevitably leave you hollow as Gatsby’s secrets are revealed. Other versions of this film will achieve the same effect, but without the now iconic soundtrack.

The Great Gatsby, 2013 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (2372944a) THE GREAT GATSBY (2013) Tobey Maguire Leonardo DiCaprio Carey Mulligan Joel Edgerton The Great Gatsby - Jan 2013

High Society, 1956

The very similar The Philadelphia Story very nearly made the list, but we couldn’t resist including a musical. This musical comedy remake is full of charm and the irresistibly elegant Grace Kelly, who has likely been the blueprint of many an MIC woman. Not only does this movie have style, it also a love triangle (or square, technically), and you can’t get any more Made In Chelsea than that.

High Society, 1956 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886007c) Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Louis Calhern High Society - 1956 Director: Charles Walters MGM USA Scene Still Musical Haute société

What A Girl Wants, 2003

This one is a better match for the tone of Made in Chelsea as it’s full of forced English composure and the occasional backstab. This film sees American girl Daphne travel to England to search for her father and be indoctrinated into wealthy English society. Complete with an evil stepmother and some eye candy in the form of both Colin Firth and Oliver James, this is wish fulfilment at its finest.

What A Girl Wants, 2003 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Connor/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884952x) Anna Chancellor, Amanda Bynes, Kelly Preston What A Girl Wants - 2003 Director: Dennie Gordon Warner Bros USA Scene Still Comedy Ce dont rêvent les filles

Ready or Not, 2019

Another film not for the easily disturbed viewer, this 2019 horror-comedy sees a bride caught up in a horrific game of hide and seek with her new husband’s twisted wealthy family. Slightly more demons than an average Made in Chelsea episode, but just as many privileged people.

Ready or Not, 2019 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Zachanowich/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10379464g) Samara Weaving as Grace 'Ready or Not' Film - 2019 A bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

My Fair Lady, 1964

This classic film is the fish out of water story of ‘commoner’ Eliza Doolittle who tries to make her way in high society with the help of the snobbish Professor Henry Higgins. The one thing MIC is missing is a transformation scene; could we, perhaps, pitch a TOWIE X MIC crossover episode with a My Fair Lady scene?

My Fair Lady, 1964 ©Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886116ba) Stanley Holloway, Audrey Hepburn My Fair Lady - 1964 Director: George Cukor Warner Bros USA Scene Still Shaw, George Bernard Drama

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

This 2018 romantic-comedy was made for this list. When Rachel learns that her boyfriend is from the richest family in Singapore, she is left in awe of their lifestyle while she grapples with the idea that she may never fit into their world. With a lot of surprising heart, this film is more than the glittering surface it presents and is the perfect movie for a girls night in.

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 ©Shutterstock 9641065a