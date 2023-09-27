MAFS Ella Morgan Clark: ‘I’m not being fake’

Married At First Sight's Ella Morgan Clark is poised to be one of the most memorable brides on this year’s show. The first-ever trans contestant has been keeping fans glued to the screen not only with her openness and honesty, but with the already-turbulent relationship that has played out with husband Nathanial Valentino.

After the drama spilled off-screen following their heated honeymoon exchanges, Ella, 29, sets the record straight, saying, “I am me. I’m loud, I’m brash, and I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

MAFS UK has been pretty dramatic so far…

To address the whole shit [from the honeymoon], I’m not faking anything for the cameras. I’m just myself. I’m not insecure – I have insecurities – but I know that I came across as needy. I’m not really like that. I made some mistakes on the show and I’m still learning now.

What have you learned?

That I am capable of being loved. I had always gone for a bit of a bad boy, and straight guys. Looks-wise, they’ve all been different, but I think that was where I was going wrong. I wasn’t being open-minded to someone who is pansexual or bisexual.

What advice did your nan give you?

I’m so lucky to have a 90-year-old woman who accepts me. We’ve got the most amazing, crazy dynamic – she’ll call me a silly tart! Her advice was, “Just be yourself”. If I get backlash, at least I was genuinely me.

Married At First Sight airs 9pm on Monday-Thursday on E4.