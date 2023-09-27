  1. Home|
  2. Entertainment|
  3. Married at First Sight

MAFS Ella Morgan Clark: ‘I’m not being fake’

Ella and Nathanial had a huge row during their honeymoon

married at first sight uk ella clark
by heat staff |
Published on

Married At First Sight's Ella Morgan Clark is poised to be one of the most memorable brides on this year’s show. The first-ever trans contestant has been keeping fans glued to the screen not only with her openness and honesty, but with the already-turbulent relationship that has played out with husband Nathanial Valentino.

After the drama spilled off-screen following their heated honeymoon exchanges, Ella, 29, sets the record straight, saying, “I am me. I’m loud, I’m brash, and I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

MAFS UK has been pretty dramatic so far…

married at first sight nathaniel and ella
ella and nathaniel on their honeymoon ©E4

To address the whole shit [from the honeymoon], I’m not faking anything for the cameras. I’m just myself. I’m not insecure – I have insecurities – but I know that I came across as needy. I’m not really like that. I made some mistakes on the show and I’m still learning now.

What have you learned?

That I am capable of being loved. I had always gone for a bit of a bad boy, and straight guys. Looks-wise, they’ve all been different, but I think that was where I was going wrong. I wasn’t being open-minded to someone who is pansexual or bisexual.

heat magazine cover
GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

What advice did your nan give you?

I’m so lucky to have a 90-year-old woman who accepts me. We’ve got the most amazing, crazy dynamic – she’ll call me a silly tart! Her advice was, “Just be yourself”. If I get backlash, at least I was genuinely me.

Married At First Sight airs 9pm on Monday-Thursday on E4.

WATCH: 'It's like watching a car crash!' We go behind the scenes of #MAFSUK

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us