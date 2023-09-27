MAFS UK’s Jay Howard: ‘Every relationship has bumps in the road’

It’s very early days on Married At First Sight UK, but viewers are already rooting for “perfect match” Jay Howard and Luke Worley. “If they don’t last, then what is the point in love at all?” tweeted one emotionally invested fan.

Well, heat caught up with sales manager Jay, 31, to see just how much she’s willing to reveal about what’s to come – and why she doesn’t get red-faced when talking about consummating the marriage…

Do they go the distance? ©Channel 4

What can viewers expect from your journey with Luke?

I can’t say too much yet, but it’s a very good experience. We just clicked and I was really lucky with our match. In every relationship, you have little bumps in the road, but it’s a good watch.

What has the reaction been like so far?

The amount of love that I’m receiving is overwhelming. People all over the world have been messaging me. Parents are sending me pictures of their children with missing limbs, saying how amazing I am, and they’re so moved. Honestly, I’ve been in tears reading these messages. But it’s a really good feeling that you’ve helped so much.

How did you find talking about intimacy on screen?

It didn’t make me feel awkward. I don’t mind talking about sex because everybody does it. It is what it is. I had a great time! For me, intimacy is a big part of a relationship and it’s not going to be able to grow if you don’t have that connection with somebody. But sometimes, Luke is very outspoken. I’m looking at him thinking, “Shut up!” There’s a line, and he steps over it every time.

Jay and Luke ©Channel 4: EMBARGOED until 10pm 18th Sept 2023 Married at First SIght UK S8

What were some of the highs and lows of the experiment?

Dinner parties and commitment ceremonies were very intense. But they were all part and parcel – we all knew what we signed up for. And I know that the girls and I are going to be forever friends.

Is that because of the shared experience?

Yeah. You think you know what you’re getting into, but it’s actually like, “Sh*t, this is intense.” It is rewarding, too, though.