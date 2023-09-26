MAFS UK’s Paul Liba: his age, job, 🔥 Instagram and relationship with Tasha

If you're anything like us then you haven't seen daylight for over a week now since Married At First Sight UK returned to our screens for a fresh season of true love and true carnage.

We wish we could say we were saving money by not going out, but yeah, not seeing daylight means three Deliveroo meals a day for over a week now...

The MAFS UK 2023 cast ©channel 4

Anyway, you're not here to red about our bad life choices; you're hear to read about hunky MAFS UK 2023 groom Paul Liba – fair.

Paul became an instant MAFS UK fave from the moment he walked down the aisle on our screens. Since that moment, he has lit up every room he's entered and, okay, we're a bit in love and jealous of his surprise bride, Tasha Jay.

Paul and Tasha hit it off from the start; they both clearly fancied each other on their wedding day and they've been getting on like a sexy house on fire.

His mum wasn't sure about him marrying a total stranger (which always baffles us, as SURELY they know their children are going on MAFS), but she came around when Tasha opened up about being a Christian. Paul also opened up to Tasha about the death of his friend during his speech, which was met by a heartfelt hug by his new wife.

It's still early, but we're getting good vibes from this couple – in fact, we're buying a hat (to the inevitable real wedding because, parents, this is an EXPERIMENT).

Who is Paul Liba?

Paul is one of the OG grooms on Married at First Sight 2023. He married OG bride Tasha Jay.

Where is Paul Liba from?

He is from Chesham in Buckinghamshire.

What does Paula Liba do for a living?

Paul is an account manager.

Who did Paul Liba marry on Married At First Sight UK?

Paul married 25-year-old Tasha Jay, a childcare assistant from Leeds.

Why did Paul Liba sign up to the experiment?

According to Paul, he has been failed by conventional dating methods; this has left him longing for lasting love. He has made many attempts to have a proper relationship, but nothing seems to stick. Hard relate, hun.

What does Paul Liba do in his spare time?

Aside from marrying strangers, he is never one to sit still; Paul leads an extremely active lifestyle. He’s a keen footballer, boxer (he's an undefeated cruiserweight champion) and gym goer.

Is Paul Liba on Instagram?

He sure is and it's full of hot and sweaty content (the workout kind, you filthy lot). Follow him at @libapaul96.