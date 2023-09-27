MAFS UK’s Tasha Jay reveals how long she had to prepare for wedding and WOW

The new series of Married At First Sight is back and it is everything we could have dreamed of and more.

After just one week of the social experiment turned romance reality show we have been introduced to a fair few newlyweds including Leeds girl Tasha Jay.

The MAFS 2023 bride recently took to her social media and in classic reality TV star style, gave her followers a chance to learn some juicy goss from her time on the show with the help of a cheeky Q&A.

One person quizzed, "How long between finding a match and marrying them did you have to prepare??"

Tasha was hesitant in her response as she first admitted, "I don't know if I'm allowed to say when this all started or not."

Tasha is one of the OG brides on MAFS UK ©channel 4

But she did happily offer up a little bit of info, "I'm just going to say it took from me finding out that they'd found someone to actually walking down the aisle. It was four months."

FOUR MONTHS? Imagine having to keep your secret wedding to a stranger to yourself for four months. Tasha clearly struggled as she confessed as much.

"Four months of holding that in and being like 'Oh my God,' to then doing it. It's a lot."

Tasha on her wedding day ©channel 4

Who is Tasha Jay?

Tasha is one of the hopeful brides looking for love on the new series of Married At First Sight UK.

How old is Tasha Jay?

Tasha is 25 years old.

Tasha on her hen night ©channel 4

Where is Tasha Jay from?

She describes herself as a "typical Leeds girl" because she is "the life and soul of the party."

What does Tasha Jay do?

Tasha is a childcare assistant.

Who is Tasha Jay matched with on Married At First Sight UK?

The northerner is 'married' to Paul.

Just to confirm NOT the MAFS expert Paul C. Brunson but account manager Paul Liba and the couple are already fan favourites.

Tasha and Paul on their wedding day ©channel 4

How tall is Tasha Jay?

Another common question during her Q&A, Tash revealed that she is 5ft 4.5 inches. That 0.5 inch makes all the difference apparently.

Does Tasha Jay have Instagram?

Yes she does: @itstashajay