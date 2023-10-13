Tasha Jay calls out Married At First Sight edit following explosive Erica Roberts row

We're halfway through this series of Married At First Sight and it's all kicked off between Tasha Jay and Erica Roberts and now Tash has slammed the show's edit.

It all began during a MAFS boujee spa trip where the the contestants were playing a 'fun' game.

When we say 'fun', we mean for us. For them? Absolutely not.

If they weren't opening up for the millionth time about their relationship, then they were arguing - Thomas Kriaras and Arthur Poremba we're looking at you.

tasha had a row last night ©E4

Anyway, it wasn't long before the brides started feuding over the best matched coupled but then Tasha and Erica butted heads over getting "bad vibes" from each other.

Following the episode it appears that Tasha has received a lot of backlash and one look at Twitter and you'll see why she spoke out...

One person tweeted, "Tasha really let herself down last night! Absolutely team Erica! #MAFS".

Someone else said, "To be fair I can see exactly why Tasha is standoffish with Erica. Yes Erica is confident but she's low-key cocky with it and I think she would be quick to throw people under the bus #MAFS".

erica has already ruffled some feathers ©E4

Another commented, "I feel that Tasha & Erica are fighting for the crown & neither like each other!!!"

While the episode was airing, Tasha spoke out and hinted that those scenes were heavily edited.

"So much that you're seeing did not happen in the moment. The comments that were said, of course that was me," she began.

"You'll see the rest of the journey but f--k me, this is an edit. Look at it. One minute Jay [Howard] has her coat on and then she hasn't - but it so happens that everything is happening at one moment? No.

tasha has hit out at the show's edit ©Instagram / itstashajay

"And please remember everyone is f--king human and I don't want these comments under my pictures - grow up."

She went on to add, "I understand people have an opinion, that is absolutely fine but don't bring it to my Instagram page.

"We are all still f--king human and this is an edit. This is a TV show. A reality dating TV show at that point."

Tasha speaking out comes shortly after Erica urged her followers to be kind to everyone.

©Instagram / ericarobertss_

"Thank you to everyone for all the love and kind messages, I want to keep my page a positive space," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"I love your support but please keep the comments kind for everyone."

And if you think last night's episode was juicy, you haven't seen anything.

Next week's episodes looks just as good because not only are two new couples joining the experiment but it also looks like Ella Morgan and JJ Slater's flirting gets them in trouble.