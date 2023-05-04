Wait, what? Geordie Shore star rumoured for Married at First Sight UK

Here at heatworld, there's only one thing we love more than our all-time fave reality series – like Married at First Sight UK and Geordie Shore – and that's when one of the stars of said reality series decides to jump ship and join the cast of a rival reality series.

That's a lie, we also love iced coffee, cake, Deliveroo, Amazon Prime, carbohydrates and anything Stacey Solomon does to Pickle Cottage – but we are BIG fans of a crossover. And according to new reports, a Geordie Shore star has made the move to MAFS UK.

It seems like a natural progression when you think about it; from a show that's all about wild nameless shagging, binge drinking and curbside kebabs to a show all about settling down and finding the one (or more often not, let's face it).

It's claimed that Geordie Shore's Nathanial Valentino has signed up to be a groom on the next series of MAFS UK; the series is said to be filming right now and Nathaniel is set to be one of the BIG characters (of course) this season.

Nathaniel starred in Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer – that post-lockdown Geordie Shore spin-off that was kind of a dating show - in 2021. The Geordie crew were fresh out of lockdown and joined by a number of new single cast members and sent on dates with them. Nathanial was one of those singles.

He has also appeared on E4's Young Free and Single and The Valley's Lateysha Grace's reality series, Million Dollar Baby, so it's safe to say he knows how to bring the drama to our TV screens..

A source told The Sun, “Nathanial will make great telly. He’s really good looking and has a history with reality TV so he knows how to cause drama and get people talking.”

Our souls are ready.

If the rumours are true, then Nathanial is filming MAFS UK right now and production is set to wrap later this summer. The new series is expected to drop on E4 later this year.

We best get to know this one...

Who is Nathanial Valentino?

Nathanial is a reality star known for appearing on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021. He is also rumoured to be appearing on the latest series of MAFS UK later this year.

Where does Nathanial Valentino live?

Nathanial splits his time between Manchester and Mykonos.

What reality shows has Nathanial Valentino appeared on?

He has appeared on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer, Young Free and Single, and Million Dollar Baby, and according to reports, will appear on the next series of MAFS UK as a groom.

Nathanial appeared on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021 (MTV)

What does Nathanial Valentino do for a living?

Nathanial is a reality star and model. His Instagram bio says he also works in events, entertainment and marketing.

Is Nathanial Valentino on Instagram?

Yep, you can follow him and his uber boujie life at @nathanial.valentino, although he's been a little quiet on his socials over the last few days – we can't imagine why 😉.