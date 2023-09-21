MAFS UK’s George dated Chloe Sims and it ended on a shocker

The new season of MAFS UK is back and obviously we're already obsessed.

Potentially one of the most explosive reality TV shows out there, MAFS never fails to bring the drama and this years series is already living up to the hype.

It turns out one of the grooms has already had some reality TV experience and we're not talking about former Geordie Shore star, Nathaniel Valentino.

Georges Berthonneau had a stint on Celebs Go Dating back in 2020 and he went out with none other than TOWIE icon, Chloe Sims, during that time.

Georges dated Chloe Sims ©channel 4

Although they bonded over the fact that they were both water signs (Georges is a Pisces and Chloe is a Scorpio, FYI), Chloe cut the date short after she drank a tad too much alcohol. We've all been there, Chlo.

Georges was bemused by the entire situation as the date was clearly going pretty well until Chloe asked for the bill, leaving Georges looking like the shocked Pikachu meme.

Take look at the clip below to see an intoxicated Chloe and a confused Georges in action.

Fingers crossed Georges has better luck on MAFS, with his potential wife selected by the dating experts.

Although that being said, it would make for hella good telly if his bride got drunk and left him at the altar...

Georges is looking for a bride ©Channel 4

Who is Georges Berthonneau?

Georges is one of the grooms on this year's series of Married At First Sight UK.

How old is Georges Berthonneau?

Georges is 30 years old.

©channel 4

Where is Georges Berthonneau from?

Georges grew up in Romsey and currently lives in Surrey.

What does Georges Berthonneau do?

He is a Sports Rehabilitator, but his Instagram bio offers up about 4576863 other social media accounts including a health rehab page, twitch video game account and a modelling page.

Who is Georges Berthonneau partnered with on MAFS UK?

Georges has been matched with Peggy Rose, whose family weren't too thrilled about her taking part in the show. Hopefully Georges will be able to with them over.

What is Georges Berthonneau's Instagram?

Yep. His handle is @georgesbert.