Married At First Sight UK’s Bianca Petronzi lifts the lid on ‘wild’ series

The time has come for MAFS to introduce us to this year's 'intruder' brides and grooms and as per, we predict absolute carnage.

One contestant who is looking for love is self-confessed 'glam girl' Bianca Petronzi.

Bianca will be joining the OG grooms and brides ©channel 4

Taking to her Instagram account, Bianca thanked her followers for all the love she had received since it was revealed she would be taking part in the social experiment.

But Bianca wasn't just heading onto her social media to express her gratitude, she also opened up about what we can expect from the upcoming episodes of MAFS.

"This season is wild guys," Bianca confirmed.

We don't think we have ever watched a series of Married At First Sight that wasn't absolute chaos, whether it's the UK version of it's Aussie counterpart.

"It gets crazy," she added.

Oh, we do hope so.

©channel 4

Who is Bianca Petronzi?

Bianca will be joining the likes of Shona Manderson and Ella Morgan Clark as a bride looking for love on the new series of MAFS UK. Unlike Shona and Ella, Bianca is an 'intruder' bride and will be heading into the social experiment halfway through.

How old is Bianca Petronzi?

Bianca is 30 years old and her star sign is a Virgo.

Where is Bianca Petronzi from?

She is from Buxton and of Italian and English heritage.

What does Bianca Petronzi do?

Bianca is a hair extension specialist and is the owner of Hair Extensions Bye Bee; you can follow her business Instagram account at @beautylocksbybee.

Who is Bianca Petronzi matched with on Married at First UK?

It has not yet been revealed which groom the professionals have set Bianca up with but the hair specialist admits that as "the 30s grow closer, she doesn’t want to be alone forever."

Why is Bianca Petronzi going on Married At First Sight?

Besides her hopes of finding a partner for life, Bianca confessed, "she has prioritised her career for most of her adult life and it’s time to put love first for once."

What is Bianca Petronzi's Instagram?

You can follow her at @biancapetronzi.