Married At First Sight UK: JJ Slater’s friendship with TOWIE stars REVEALED

The Married At First Sight UK couples are currently trying to navigate their new lives together after getting married and going on their honeymoons, but producers are about to shake things right up by introducing four new couples to the show.

That’s right, there’s eight ‘intruder’ singles, who will be joining the rest of the cast VERY soon and we can’t wait to see how it all pans out – especially as there have been rumours of cheating scandal floating around social media.

One of the ‘intruders’ joining the show is Essex boy JJ Slater and it turns out he’s got friends in some very high places as he’s pals with loads of TOWIE stars.

Among JJ’s nearly 5,000 Instagram followers is a who’s who of TOWIE stars past and present including Joey Essex, Frankie Sims, Dan Edgar, Junaid Ahmed, Chloe Brockett and Dani Imbert.

JJ’s also shared snaps of himself hanging out with former TOWIE cast members Harry Lee, Jayden Beales and Tommy Cole.

At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if he pops up on the ITVBe show himself.

Despite being friends with some of Essex’s most famous faces, JJ has admitted that he’s keen to ditch the ‘Essex boy’ stereotype and he prides himself on being a massive softie.

He’s spent a lot of time in LA dating models and is now searching for love closer to home after failing to find it Stateside.

Who is JJ Slater?

JJ is one of eight ‘intruder’ singles joining the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023. Oh, and if you’re wondering, JJ stands for John Joe.

How old is JJ Slater?

He’s 30 years old.

Where’s JJ Slater from?

He’s from Essex.

What is JJ Slater’s job?

Outside of reality TV, JJ is the founder and owner of a fashion brand called Fully Blessed.

Has JJ Slater been on TOWIE?

While he’s never been on the show himself, JJ is friends with loads of TOWIE stars including Ella Rae Wise, Georgia Harrison and Jordan Brook. He’s also followed by Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Ella Barnes.

What’s JJ Slater’s Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @johnjoeslater.