Married At First Sight’s Jordan Gayle: his age, job, partner and Instagram

The latest series of Married at First Sight UK is already sizing up to be the most dramatic yet.

As well as rumours of one of the brides reportedly cheating on her husband, there will now be eight new hopefuls joining the show to shake things up. These couples will join the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies along with the rest of the original brides and grooms. This season's cast is now officially the biggest, will it be the best?

Well,, here’s everything you need to know about newbie Jordan Gayle aka one of the intruders…

Jordan Gayle is one of eight intruders this season ©Channel 4

How old is Jordan Gayle?

Jordan is 26 years old.

What does Jordan Gayle do?

Jordan is a personal trainer from Sheffield.

What is Jordan Gayle looking for in a wife?

Jordan said, “I hope my new wife is caring, not afraid to be vulnerable, shows affection, doesn’t play any games, into fitness. I’m not asking for much.”

He added, “I wouldn’t walk down the aisle if she’s not into the gym.” His celebrity crush might give you an even better idea of what exactly he’s looking for, “I would leave my wife for Margot Robbie from The Wolf of Wall Street.”

One of the most nerve-wracking parts of MAFS is seeing if a couple will click instantly, or if their connection takes time to grow. Jordan said, “On my wedding day I’ll be most nervous about finding that instant physical attraction.”

What is the worst thing Jordan Gayle has done in a relationship?

Jordan told producers, “The worst thing I’ve done in a relationship was be unfaithful when I was, like, a teenager. That’s probably the worst thing you can do.”

With rumours swirling about Ella Morgan Clarke apparently cheating on her husband with, could Jordan be the one to drive a wedge between her and Nathaniel Valentino?

Jordan knows he’ll bring some challenges, as he hasn’t made the perfect boyfriend in the past.

“Something I do that my wife might not like is say I’m going to be [there] a certain time and knowing I’m going to be late. I’ll say I’m going to be like, ten minutes, when I know I’ll be twenty minutes.”

Here’s hoping Jordan sorts out his flaws before walking down the aisle.

Who is Jordan Gayle partnered with on MAFSUK?

We don't know who Jordan's wife is yet, but we do know that it will be one of his fellow intruders.

Does Jordan Gayle have Instagram?