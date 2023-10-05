MAFS UK intruder Erica Roberts exposes brides’ ‘mean girl energy’

The latest series of Married At First Sight is hitting the point where it's time for 'intruder' bride and grooms to waltz their way down the aisle to cause EVEN MORE drama on the show.

With eight newbies joining the current couples, this series is set to be the biggest yet and seeing as the current bunch can barely get on, we have a feeling even more couples is a sure fire way to cause a serious scene.

One of the new romantics that is on the look out for love is Erica Roberts and the bride opened up to heatworld about her first meeting with the other contestants and, well, it could have gone better...

"Me and Bianca [Petronzi] came in on the same day, but I feel like we definitely didn't have the same welcoming," she revealed, "I don't know why, it was weird. The group were just a bit taken aback, I think, and they were kind of a bit territorial about their space and their men."

"You know what girls can be like, as well," she went on, "with new girls coming in."

Uh oh. At the moment the current brides all seem to be getting on pretty well, excluding Laura Jayne Vaughn and Jay Howard who had a bit of a run-in after Jay revealed that her and Laura hadn't really spoken.

Not forgetting Jay's fella, Luke Worley also called Laura a "gold digger," which Laura did NOT enjoy. Shock.

"So, I really felt that from a lot of the girls and you'll probably see that there was a bit of mean girl energy going on on the show, like very, very quickly," Erica explained.

"I wasn't that nervous going in. I feel like I was okay, but it's when I actually got in there. I was like, ‘Oh, God’. You can literally feel the energy completely fill up the room. It's so weird."

Fingers crossed it's smooth-sailing for Erica and her new bae, especially if she isn't vibing with her fellow brides.

Who is Erica Roberts?

One of the many 'intruder' bride and grooms joining this year's series of Married At First Sight UK, Erica will be joining the likes of JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi as they meet the potential love of their lives.

How old is Erica Roberts?

Erica is 25 years old and her star sign is Aries.

Where is Erica Roberts from?

Scotland-born Erica is from Edinburgh.

What does Erica Roberts do?

She is a social media manager and dance teacher. Erica recently set up her own social media business and admits that she, "thrives at being her own boss."

Who is Erica Roberts matched with on Married At First Sight?

Erica is 'married' to Jordan Gayle.

What is Erica Roberts Instagram?

Of course, she does work in social media after all, you can follow her at @ericarobertss_.