MAFS UK’s Erica Roberts and Tasha Jay speak out following ’embarrassing’ scenes

The end of this year's Married At First Sight UK is near and we are half gutted and half glad, tbh.

There is only so many times we can watch the newly betrothed argue with each other, with other couples, with themselves, with the 'experts', with ANYTHING.

But on the other hand it makes for hella entertaining telly watching them row during a fancy dinner or having a fall out at a spa.

one of the many explosive dinner dates ©channel 4

Speaking of dramatic spa dates, brides Tasha Jay and Erica Roberts who didn't quite see eye to eye during their time on show, have lifted the lid on their MAFS experience and how they would have handled certain aspects differently.

Hindsight truly is 20/20, ain't it?

We managed to catch up with both Tasha and Erica and when we asked Tasha if there's anything she's watched back and wished she'd done differently, the Northern bride was honest with her answer.

"Absolutely," Tasha admitted.

She continued, "The spa day with Erica, watching everything back with Erica, it's really embarrassing. I feel sad in myself that I reacted the way I did. But I have got a very short fuse. [And] I always have, that's just me."

Erica, Jay, Rosaline, Tasha ©channel 4

"That's why my friends and family love me. So I love that about myself that I am fiery and stuff, but I wish I never would have taken it to a level that it didn't need to get to. I think it was just a very intense day and emotions were high and it was a very long day. I just snapped but I wish I never would have taken it to that level because Erica is a lovely girl."

The Edinburgh dancer also chatted to us about the explosive event and when we asked her about 'tension' between the brides she revealed she was shocked by the ordeal.

"Well at the spa, I was so taken aback by that whole situation. I was actually shocked about the reaction, I think it was between Tasha and Ella [Morgan] and they just came at me said I give them bad vibes," she explained.

Erica, Jay, Tomas and Tasha ©channel 4

"They didn't like my vibe. And I was like, 'I've never had a conversation with them.' And before we went into have the drinks at the spa, I was straightening Ella's hair for her. I was literally straightening her hair."

Erica, who is matched with Jordan Gayle, previously opened up about the 'mean girl' energy from her fellow brides and no guesses for who she was talking about.

"The fact that she comes at me at the spa saying, 'You give me bad vibes'... I was just like, no, I don't f**k with that energy. I hate that. And I was like, I'm a new girl coming into a new group. I would never isolate someone like that."

erica at the spa ©channel 4

Although Erica's bae, Jordan had a major falling out with one of the grooms, Luke Worley, it turns out that Luke's partner, Jay Howard is one of the people who had Erica's back.

"Luckily, when we were there, Jay steps in and says to them two like, 'This is not okay, you've never even spoke to her or had a conversation.' It was giving like, I've said this before when people ask, but it was genuinely given such mean girl energy. That's all I can describe it."

WATCH: 'It's like watching a car crash!' We go behind the scenes of #MAFSUK