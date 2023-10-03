EXCLUSIVE: MAFS UK intruder JJ Slater dated a Love Island star for THREE years

Not us finding out this Married At First groom shared an actual, proper-we-could-move-in-together-relationship with a Love Island contestant.

Well, kind of.

It turns out one of 2023 Married At First Sight intruder grooms, JJ Slater, already has a link to a romance reality show in that he was in an 'on/off relationship' with a Love Island 2023 bombshell for three years. Not three weeks or three months. THREE. YEARS.

Is that not marriage material?

JJ confessed to dating a Love Island bombshell ©CHANNEL 4

How, pray tell, do we know such juicy goss?

He only went and slid into our DM's to spill the tea. By 'our' we mean heatworld's Instagram messages; don't worry, he isn't flirting it up with one of the team – JJ's a married man, don't you know?

At least we think he is, anyway, what with taking part in Marred At First Sight and all. Anyway, we digress.

Picture this; it is 10am, we are enjoying our second PSL of the day, checking our socials and BAM! A certain celeb groom has replied to our cute li'l Selfcare Sunday piece that features none other than this year's bombshell, Ella Barnes.

JJ dated Ella B ©itv

Yep, you read that right, it's the tale of 'The Intruder and The Islander,' as JJ responded to our story with a sneaky little message.

"We've dated on and off for like 3 years👀😂😂"

Obsessed with the emoji use.

Naturally we replied, asking for more deets on the subject to which JJ offered up just a smidge of info.

“We wasn’t ever in a relationship," he admitted, "Ella and I have dated sporadically over a couple of years, here and there."

So perhaps NOT marriage material.

“It was never a relationship. We’re friends and we’ve dated in the past.”

During her time in the villa, Ella was part of several controversial storylines; she joined the series as a bombshell who shared a past with the villa's resident bad boy, Tyrique Hyde and managed to ruffle the gloriously stylish feathers of his love interest, Ella Thomas.

Ella did not take kindly to Ella B ©itv

Later on, she found herself caught up in a love triangle with 'Messy' Mitch Taylor and Abi Mooreswhich continued once they all left the villa and, honestly, months later it is still going on.

We have contacted Ella's management for comment.

Can we all take a hot sec to imagine how INSANE it would be if Ella went on MAFS as a double intruder bride? Carnage.