MAFS JJ Slater and Katie Price: what’s actually going on?

I bet when you tuned in for the episode of Married At First Sight UK that welcomed JJ Slater into the fold, you didn't think six months later he would be romancing the country's most famous glamour model, did you? Yet here we are.

JJ ©Channel 4 - MAFS UK

JJ AND ELLA RETURNED AS A COUPLE ©CHANNEL 4 - MAFS

Alas, that was also NOT to be and they called it a day on their love affair just as the show came to an end. Fast forward to now - 16 February 2024 for you guys reading about this unprecedented relationship in the future - and JJ is apparently loved up with none other than Katie Price.

But what on earth is actually going on between the two?

Join us as we dive head first into the most unpredictable relationship in British showbiz.

Katie price ©Getty (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The rumoured couple were first spotted together enjoying a night out in Newcastle and later went to watch JJ's fellow MAFS groom Jordan Gayle's boxing match in London.

The gossip that they were dating continued when JJ and Katie enjoyed a meal out in Essex with The Sun reporting that, "Katie has spent time in JJ's hometown in Essex and has already met his friends."

Not only that but if JJ's social media is anything to go by they are currently enjoying a skiing trip together, nothing quite confirms a romance like a holiday away.

Just this week, the Essex lad shared a photo on his Instagram story and one of the people featured is wearing the exact same purple and pink outfit that Pricey was rocking on the same day. You can't pull the wool over our eyes, guys; it's literally our job to be obsessed with reality TV stars.

©instagram

However, on a recent episode of her podcast Katie declared, "Let me categorically say again ... I do not have a boyfriend. A boyfriend is when you're boyfriend, girlfriend.

"I'm single and I can go and meet who I like, when I like and whoever I want to see with."

Of course, Katie is speaking facts, but that doesn't stop us thinking that perhaps the JJ x Katie bond is the start of something special and we are definitely here for it.