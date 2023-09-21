MAFSUK’s Arthur Poremba: his age, job, Instagram and relationship with Laura Vaughan

Married at First Sight UK is finally back and we’ve already been glued to the latest season.

The first batch of weddings and honeymoons is underway, and we’ve met half of our couples - including London lad Arthur Poremba and his new wife Laura Vaughan.

They've had a rocky start to their relationship (thanks to Arthur googling wedding vows, LOL) and we're not 100 per cent sure if they'll last... But while we eagerly watch their romance unfold on TV, here's everything you need to know about Arthur...

Arthur and Laura's wedding ©Channel 4

How old is Arthur Poremba?

Arthur is 37 years old.

What is Arthur Poremba’s job?

Arthur is a tennis coach and he already showed his skills in the third episode while honeymooning with wife Laura.

Where is Arthur Poremba from?

Arthur was born in Poland and moved to the UK when he was 16 years old. Although he is London based, he travels the world coaching some of the world's biggest tennis players.

What is Arthur Poremba’s Instagram?

You can follow Arthur on Instagram at @arthurporemba.

Laura and Arthur on their honeymoon ©Channel 4

Are Arthur and Laura still together?

We’ll have to wait until the series finishes airing before we find out if Arthur and Laura commit to their marriage.

It’s been touch and go so far, and their wedding day was not without its problems. Laura was initially worried that Arthur looked too much like her ex-husband, and she was clearly disappointed when Arthur copied his wedding vows from the internet - the tip off might have been the very awkward ‘I love you’ at the end.

She confronted him on their honeymoon, and for a second it looked like they were just too different to make it work. However, even cold-hearted viewers like us had to admit that Arthur rewriting his vows to Laura gave us a shred of hope for the couple. Fans were also won over, with one tweeting, “Arthur absolutely NAILED the new vows. Great move. The ‘oat-milk latte’ call back was 🤌 #MAFSUK”.

Where can I watch MAFSUK?

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm.