Wait, what? MAFS UK’s Laura Jayne Vaughan dated a Made in Chelsea star

Married At First Sight UK came back with a bang when it returned to our screens last week and introduced us to a new bunch of singletons who signed up to wed a stranger.

Among the brides and grooms putting their love lives in the hands of MAFS UK’s dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas is Hampshire-based finance manager Laura Jayne Vaughan, who caused a stir when she admitted she was a sucker for a Chelsea boy.

Well, it turns out that Laura does have experience with the gents of SW3 as she recently revealed she’s previously dated former Made in Chelsea star Angus Findlay.

Laura dated MIC's Angus and even showed him off on her social media ©Instagram/@laurajayvaughan

MIC viewers will recognise Angus as one of seven cast members who joined the show for series 17 in 2019 (the others included Verity Bowditch and Maeva D’Ascanio, FYI) before leaving the show later that year. He also previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating, where he dated Chelsea legend Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

Speaking about her relationship with Angus, Laura exclusively told heat, “It’s so stereotypical, but I genuinely met him at the Bluebird [a popular Chelsea restaurant owned by Lucy Watson’s dad, Clive].

“What I didn't realise is Angus followed me on social media on Instagram for like a number of years prior and I didn't I genuinely had never watched the show except from the OGs, so I didn’t know who he was.”

She continued, “At that point, I had agreed to do Celebs Go Dating, so I met up with him just to get some advice. And then after the filming finished, I met up with him again and there was just like a bit of a spark there to be honest.

"He was eight years my junior so for me, it was like I've never dated anyone younger. But he was just really fun. Had a really lovely like, persona. And we just got on it wasn't anything of real commitment. But yeah, it was it was a nice relationship.”

Laura married Arthur Poremba on MAFS UK ©Si Johns / CPL / Channel 4

Although Angus hasn’t reached out since Laura’s MAFS UK appearance, she did reveal that she bumped into while filming for the show and wasn’t allowed to tell him what she was doing. AWKWARD.

“He saw me leaving a restaurant where we'd filmed with some camera crew and I walked past him and he was like, ‘Laura, what what are you doing? Like, are you doing Made in Chelsea?’ Because he obviously he's no longer on the show. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no’, but I couldn't tell him what I was filming,” she explained.

“I also bumped into him on a down day. So, I was on the tube and he was getting off the tube. I saw him after I had been in lockdown filming MAFS for weeks and weeks. He was like, ‘Where have you been?’ And I was like, ‘I can't tell you’, and I was with Arthur at that point, so he was kind of like, ‘And who is that?’"