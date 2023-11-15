MAFS UK’s Laura Jayne Vaughan exposes secret fallout with ‘best friend’ co-star

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK is sadly coming to an end this week which means two things: firstly, we can finally sit back from the edge of our seats as the drama has had us GRIPPED all season long and secondly, it will FINALLY be revealed which couples are still together.

We’ve already seen Laura Jayne Vaughan call time on her relationship with Arthur Poremba and Ella Morgan Clark and JJ Slater decide to remain friends rather than a couple, but it’s not just romantic relationships that are on the rocks as some of the cast friendships are also over.

Although they were best friends on the show, with Laura comforting him after Ella’s secret relationship with JJ came to light, it seems that she’s fallen out with Nathanial Valentino.

Laura and Nathanial were close on the show but have since fallen out ©Channel 4

Laura addressed their fall out during an Instagram Q&A when one of her followers quizzed her on the reason she no longer speaks to Nathanial.

The finance manager-turned-reality star replied, “In all honesty, I don't really know. Difference of opinion mainly.

“There's no malice there at all from me. Sometimes these things happen.

“I wish him nothing but the best for the future, but we aren't friends and that's fine."

Laura has wished Nathanial well despite their fall out ©Channel 4

Earlier this week, Laura was forced to defend herself for comments she made during her final vows with Arthur.

Following a dramatic speech in which she told Arthur that their differences had become too much and that he would be perfect for someone else but not her, Laura left Arthur speechless by handing back her wedding ring.

After coming under fire from viewers on social media, Laura clapped black on social media as she explained, “I expect not everyone will like or even understand my decision. That’s ok. You weren’t there. You didn’t feel what I felt. I meant what I said, I’ve always been a ‘fixer’. Arthur and I had grown so much as people, but the more we grew as individuals, the further we grew apart from each other.

“When a relationship is no longer bringing the best out in each person and it becomes a struggle to stay on the same page, that’s when decisions have to be made for the sake of both parties.”