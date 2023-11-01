MAFS UK’s Charlene Douglas: her age, partner and what she won’t talk about on the show

Married At First Sight would be nothing if it wasn't for the board of experts keeping all the hopeful romantics in check and this year's cast of MAFS UK needs them more than ever.

From Brad Skelly's questionable behaviour towards 'bride' Shona Manderson and half the cast either quitting, fighting or been booted off, the MAFS panel have their work cut out for them.

The holy trinity of sex, relationships and intimacy is made up of Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Charlene, Mel and Paul ©Channel 4

Charlene joined the show in 2021 and in the past two years has become a fan favourite with her honesty and humour becoming a staple of the social experiment turned reality TV show.

©channel 4

Who is Charlene Douglas?

Intimacy coach Charlene is most famous for her role as an expert on the explosive romance reality show Married At First Sight UK.

According to her website she is also a sex therapy counsellor and sex and relationship coach.

How old is Charlene Douglas?

She is 42 years old.

Where is Charlene Douglas from?

London-born Charlene currently lives in the capital.

Charlene Douglas is a fan fave ©channel 4

Is Charlene Douglas married?

It looks as though Charlene is not currently married, nor does she have any children.

What does Charlene Douglas do?

Charlene is of course one of the three experts on MAFS UK along with Paul Brunson and Mel Schilling.

She has also starred on TOWIE as well as Sex Clinic on E4.

Charlene with her fellow experts Paul and Mel ©channel 4

What has Charlene Douglas said about Married at First Sight UK?

Charlene previously chatted to The Express about MAFS and, as an expert, what she will and what she won't ask the contestants.

"I am very careful regarding the questions that I ask," she revealed, "I won't dig too deep into their relationship to sex, their past relationships, or any sexual trauma that they've experienced."

Explaining her reasons for keeping certain aspects of their lives secret, Charlene went on, "obviously, millions of viewers are at home watching."

Does Charlene Douglas have Instagram?

She sure does: @CharleneDouglasofficial.