MAFS UK’s Shona Manderson: her job, age, Instagram and relationship with Brad

Another day, another MAFS wedding that is either going to be the start of a successful marriage or the beginning of the end for an unsuspecting couple.

The most recent episode saw performing arts teacher Shona Manderson tie the knot with model Brad Skelly and it turns out Shona is already "in love" with him – which therefore means we already love her.

As a fan of spirituality and all that goes with it, Shona believes that she manifested her marriage with Brad and considering he is also a fan of crystals and natural healing we understand why the feeling is more than mutual.

Shona and Brad at their wedding ©channel 4

During their wedding episode fans took to social media to share their love for the couple, with one writing, "To be fair, Shona & Brad seem well matched," with another commenting, "Shona and Brad matching each other's energy well #MAFSUK".

Here's to hoping they manifest a happily ever after.

Shona is on MAFS UK 2023 ©channel 4

Who is Shona Manderson?

Shona is one of the OG brides taking part in the new series of MAFS UK.

How old is Shona Manderson?

Shona is 31 years old.

Shona giving her vowels ©channel 4

Where is Shona Manderson from?

Shona is from Nottingham.

What does Shona Manderson do?

She is a performing arts teacher as well as a keen fan of yoga and the spiritual side of life, much like her new "husband".

Who is Shona Manderson matched with on Married At First Sight UK?

Shona has been matched with Brad.

During her hen night out with the other brides to be, Shona admitted that she was "already in love with her husband," despite never having met him. Oh, we love a romantic.

Brad, Shona and her dog Winnie ©channel 4

What is Shona Manderson hoping for from Married At First Sight UK?

Besides looking for the perfect husband, Shona admitted that her "happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try and grow together."

Fingers crossed she manifests her happily ever after.

Does Shona Manderson have Instagram?

You can follow her at @Shoniemandy