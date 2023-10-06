MAFS UK’s Brad Skelly opens up about ‘disrespecting’ Shona Manderson

Well, this season of MAFS UK has certainly taken a turn, hasn't it? Especially for one couple in particular.

We're not usually one to name names but sometimes you have to call people out and, YES, we are talking about Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson.

When the couple met for the first time at the altar, it seemed that the relationship between the two spiritual contestants was written in the stars. Brad and Shona even enjoyed a romantic honeymoon but when they returned to the UK, the cracks started to show in their 'marriage'.

During a recent episode, the model had a bit of a telling off from the experts for using language such as "allowing" Shona to do what she wanted, which implied he did not see his bride as an equal. Awks.

Oh and he told her to "shut up."

But it's not just Paul Brunson and co that were not impressed with Brad's behaviour towards Shona, as when the northern lad was talking openly about his sex life the other grooms had thoughts...

heat managed to catch up with Brad and have a chat with him about his MAFS experience and if he has any regrets, especially surrounding how public he was about his and Shona's intimate moments.

We asked Brad, "Some of the grooms questioned how you spoke so openly about your sex life with Shona – would you do that differently next time or is it just a case of you’re an open book?"

In classic Brad style he was more than open about the situation, "No, not at all," he admitted, "I've definitely learned lessons from you know, the experiment and more. So people's boundaries and respects, maybe me discussing things like that with the boys, I would have maybe just thought it was a casual thing whereas it was disrespectful to Shona and I completely accept that."

"I very much accept responsibility for my actions throughout life," Brad went on.

"And I would never want to make anybody feel, you know, any negative emotion towards me. But it's always important to understand that the experiment's very like high pressured emotions, emotions are high, it's not a natural environment to be in. And I feel like, what is shown right now is obviously a lot of my worst bits being amplified for television."

Judging by the sneak peek for next week's episode, Shona and Brad find themselves clashing again when she admits that she feels she will "never compare to the universe," to which Brad confesses, "nothing is more than the universe."

Oh, perhaps the romance isn't written in the stars, after all.