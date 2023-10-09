MAFS UK’s Brad Skelly posts about ‘loss and suffering’ following removal from show

Not only has Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly broken his silence after reportedly getting axed from the show but he's also rumoured to have a new girlfriend.

This series of MAFS UK is turning out to be quite the drama-fuelled disaster of a social experiment, isn't it?

Sure, some couples appear to be a match made in heaven; Tasha Jay and Paul Liba, for example, might as well have stepped out of a rom-com for all the cuteness and support they offer each other.

But that can't be said for many of the other couples on Married at First Sight 2023.

One duo in particular who started out on a high, bonding over the stars and the universe, fell pretty rapidly and it resulted in one half of the couple being booted off the show.

In a move pretty much everybody saw coming it has been reported that model Brad has been removed from MAFS due to his 'toxic' behaviour.

According to The Sun, the northern groom, has been axed due to his treatment of Shona Manderson, the contestant he was matched with and 'married' to.

“The relationship with Shona was getting toxic. Bosses stepped in before the situation got out of hand.”

This all comes after Brad made a comment on a recent episode about "allowing" Shona to behave a certain way, the model was called out by the MAFS experts for his language and treatment of Shona who he should be seeing as "his equal."

Since the news was announced that Brad is no longer on MAFS the model has taken to social media to share a passage about, "loss" and "suffering."

It's all very 'Brad.'

We previously chatted to the reality TV star about his treatment of Shona and how he felt about being accused of 'disrespecting,' her.

Brad admitted, "I've definitely learned lessons from, you know, the experiment and more. So people's boundaries and respects."

But according to The Daily Mail, the couple have officially split with Brad having already moved on; he was pictured necking on with his new girl at Alton Towers last week.

That marriage was shorter than Kim Kardashian's.