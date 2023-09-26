MAFSUK’s Terence: ‘My kids think this is hilarious’

Married at First Sight UK is back, and we've been introduced to eight new brides and grooms looking for love. One of these grooms is father-of-two, Terrence. His first appearance on the show saw him marry 36-year-old mother of one, Porscha.

How do Terrence Edwards' kids feel about him being on the show?

Terrence said, "My eldest son is 23, and then my youngest two are nine and six. My 23 year old was a bit like, 'Dad, surely not.' He was very much like, 'I can’t believe you’re doing this.'

"The youngest two find it hilarious. They’re like, 'Dad, so if you’re on TV, will people stop me to get a picture?' They think they’ll get YouTube channels and all sorts, so they’ve been alright."

Porscha and Terence

And his friends?

"My friends thought I was crazy. They were like, 'We know what you’re like. If she hasn’t got her nails looking good, or shoes that look fancy, or she doesn’t smell good, or hasn’t got that kind of sexiness about her, you’re going to lose interest quickly.' They thought it was a wild decision."

Is Terrence Edwards proud of his behaviour on the show?

"I feel like I stay true to myself throughout the whole process. Being the oldest, as well, I didn’t feel I could get involved in some of the crazy dramas that happened. I did stay true to myself, although I feel like there are a few things I probably would have done a little bit differently."

How old is Terrence Edwards?

Terrence is 40 years old.

What does Terrence Edwards do?

Terrence is a youth worker and DJ. He is also a father of three, he has one 23 year old, and two more aged nine and six.

Where is Terrence Edwards from?

Terrence is from Redding.

Are Terrence Edwards and Porscha still together?

The MAFS matchmakers are confusing fans once again with their questionable pairings, this time matching up Terrence, a DJ who loves a night out with Porscha, a self-confessed homebody. Although we'll have to wait until the series finishes airing to find out if Porscha and Terrence can make it work, fans are already unsure about the couple's future.

One fan tweeted, "I’m no Porscha fan, but why does Terrence have a massive issue with the fact that she doesn’t drink? Weird that. You’re 40 mate, grow up #mafsuk", with another simply tweeting, "Terrence and Porsha will not work #MAFSUK."

Does Terrence Edwards have Instagram?

He does, and you can follow him at @terenceedwardshost.