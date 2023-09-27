MAFS UK Porscha Pernelle: her age, job, Instagram and relationship with Terence Edwards

The UK version of Married At First Sight returned to our TV screens last week and everybody is already obsessed with the latest batch of newlyweds.

From the awkward AF meeting between Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline Darlington to the written in the stars spiritual ceremony of Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson, this year's contestants are living up to the hype.

One couple from MAFS 2023 who everybody is hoping will confirm that opposites do, in fact, attract is Porscha Pernelle, who is a Christian, and Terence Edwards aka a party loving DJ.

Porscha chatting to Terence ©channel 4

Porscha who has described herself as a "very loving single mum" holds her Christian faith in high regard, so much so that before she even learnt her future husband's name she demanded to know if he shared the same faith.

When you gotta know, you gotta know.

Luckily for both Porscha and her new fella, he confirmed he was a Christian and all was well. However, as the reception began it was revealed that not only does Porscha not enjoy partying – which as a DJ is basically Terence's job – but she also doesn't drink.

"That's disappointing," Terence declared when his new wife asked for a 'no-secco,' as opposed to Prosecco.

Will it be a dealbreaker for the dad of three? Only time will tell.

the mafs 2023 cast ©channel 4

Who is Porscha Pernelle?

Porscha is one of the many brides looking for true love on the new series of Married At First Sight.

How old is Porscha Pernelle?

She is 36 years old.

Where is Porscha Pernelle from?

She is from London.

The brides on their hen night ©channel 4

What does Porscha Pernelle do?

Porscha is an executive assistant with pretty high standards. The London-born bride admitted she doesn't want anyone "with a weak chin" or with "no ambition."

True queen behaviour, tbh.

What is Porscha Pernelle looking for in a partner?

Porscha isn't just looking for a husband she "has come to the experiment to find her alpha male."

Who is Porscha Pernelle matched with on Married At First Sight?

The dating experts have coupled Porscha up with Terence. On first impressions the duo appear to be complete opposites, but the romance squad promise they have matching "core values".

Porscha and Terence ©channel 4

What is Porscha Pernelle's Instagram?

You can follow Porscha on Instagram: @porscha.x