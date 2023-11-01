MAFS UK’s Melanie Schilling: her age, husband and children

After shooting to fame on Married at First Sight Australia, Mel Schilling took a trip overseas and is now an expert on the UK counterpart.

That means not only has she had to deal with the likes of Harrison Boon and Jessika Power but also Luke Worley and Nikita Jasmine. Rather you than us, Mel.

mel schilling ©channel 4

Having been part of the Aussie Married At First Sight relationships panel since 2015 and the UK series since 2021, Mel has seen countless couples come and go and offered invaluable advice to them all.

Working alongside Paul Brunson and Charlene Douglas, Mel is always on hand to support and help out the hopeful newlyweds during the social experiment. And boy do they need it.

Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson. ©channel 4

Who is Melanie Schilling?

According to her very professional looking website, Mel is a "qualified specialist in human behavioural performance and purpose."

Very impressive.

She is part of the MAFS Australia and UK panel of relationship experts as well as being an author, podcaster and public speaker.

How old is Melanie Schilling?

She is 51 years old.

Where is Melanie Schilling from?

Mel is originally from Australia.

mel gets serious ©channel 4

Is Melanie Schilling married?

She is in a relationship with businessman Gareth Brisbane who she met on a dating website, they married in 2018 and have been together for 12 years.

Does Melanie Schilling have children?

Yep, with bae Gareth. The duo has a daughter called Maddie who is nine years old. Mel previously spoke to OK! about the struggles of becoming pregnant after having a miscarriage.

Does Melanie Schilling have a book?

She sure does. Mel is the author of The C Word (Confidence): Make friends with fear and build confidence from the ground up. As you can probably guess it is about how to build confidence.

Mel, Paul and Charlene ©channel 4

Does Melanie Schilling have Instagram?

Yup, you can follow the Married At First Sight queen at @mel_schilling1 where she shares personal tidbits and professional advice.