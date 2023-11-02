MAFS UK’s Paul C Brunson defends experts amid ‘gaslighting’ accusations

The controversy with this season’s MAFS UK cast just keeps coming. While every season of Married at First Sight UK has its issues, this season’s cast has suffered from more than its fair share of break-ups and cheating scandals.

Then, Luke Worley was asked to leave the show after a brawl between him and Jordan Gayle.

The latest controversy surrounds Peggy Rose, who fans have accused of belittling and gaslighting her husband Georges Berthonneau.

Georges and Peggy have had a turbulent time on MAFS UK ©Channel 4

As Peggy and Georges struggled to understand each other, viewers tweeted an onslaught of comments accusing Peggy of constantly trying to change her husband.

The pair encountered differences at every stage - including Peggy having an issue with Georges' squatting habits on live stream and the lack of intimacy in their relationship. Georges, who noticed the backlash against Peggy, recently released a statement on his Instagram account urging fans to take it easy on his wife.

Paul C. Brunson, who is one of the experts on the show alongside Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, has now defended himself and the other MAFS UK experts. He tweeted, “It’s important to understand that the couples sit on the couch for up to 60 minutes. You only see about six (or less). We give extensive advice. So, just because you don’t see it doesn't mean it didn't happen.”

Who is Paul C. Brunson?

Paul C. Brunson is a life coach and matchmaker, best known for being one of the seasoned experts on MAFS UK and Celebs Go Dating.

Before he found his passion for matchmaking, he earned an MBA from Georgetown University, and worked in investment banking.

He is also a published author, and in 2012 published his first book It's Complicated (But It Doesn't Have to Be): A Modern Guide to Finding and Keeping Love.

MAFS UK Experts Mel, Paul and Charlene ©Channel 4

How old is Paul C. Brunson?

Paul was born on August 24, 1974, making him 49 years old and a Virgo.

How does Paul C. Brunson know Oprah?

So it turns out, Paul helped one of Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine writers find love with his pro bono matchmaking skills, and that writer recommended him to Oprah herself.

During an interview on The Diary of a CEO, Paul revealed that Oprah gave him his big break after watching his matchmaking videos when they were getting 10-15 views a week.

paul and oprah are pals ©Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Paul explained, “It is a powerful story because she ends up offering me a job to co-host a television show with her on her brand-new network off of this YouTube series that no one was watching but Oprah, my mother and like two other people.

“And I say it’s a powerful story about quality over quantity. Ultimately the who that’s watching is more important,”

Is Paul C. Brunson married?

Paul has been married to his wife, Jill Brunson since 2000, so he must know what he’s talking about. The couple met 27 years ago and have been together ever since, so keep that in mind when you see him doling out the love advice.

Does Paul C. Brunson have children?

Paul shares two sons, Kingston and Liam, with his wife, Jill. He revealed, "We tried unsuccessfully for 8 years to have a baby, so we turned to IVF for help.

"Initially, the process was unsuccessful, devastating actually, because Jill became pregnant, and then we lost our child. We still consider him our first baby.

"Then, after a break and another cycle, we got Kingston! We continued for another cycle, and Liam was born!"

Does Paul C. Brunson have TikTok?

He does, and you can follow him for relationship advice at @paulcbrunson.

Does Paul C. Brunson have Instagram?

He does, and frequently posts snaps of his wife and their two boys. You can follow him at @paulcbrunson.

