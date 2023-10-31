MAFS UK’s Georges speaks out over ‘gaslighting’ accusations

The couples on this season of Married At First Sight UK have had quite a journey.

Even couples that appeared strong in the beginning of this series now have cracks forming in their relationships, and many have already left the experiment.

Terrence Edwards and Porscha Pernelle were the first to leave, and Luke Worley has now left after a clash with Jordan Gayle.

And last night, Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau almost waved goodbye to the experiment too.

Peggy and Georges have tried to align their values throughout their time on the show, with Peggy struggling to wrap her head around Georges squatting streams.

However, fans were not happy with Peggy’s latest comments and she even told the experts, “I can't do it any longer. He needs to change,” as she revealed that she had written ‘leave’ on her card.

Fans took to Twitter to air their views with one person writing, "I can’t believe no1 is calling Peggy out. She’s awful, if a guy treated a women like she’s treating Georges, he’d be called controlling/gaslighter. She lied telling him everyone dislikes him. At least he has a personality, he should tell her where to go! #MAFS #MAFSUK."

Someone else said, "Peggy, I love u. Your little sweetest little gem but please live ur life a little more, care less what others think and please let there be laughter."

A third person commented, "I really like Georges. It’s such a shame Peggy can’t see past a stupid video. I laughed watching it. It was harmless fun. He clearly adored her, such a waste."

Another added, "Peggy - HUN - you are the biggest gaslighter on this show. No one should change for you and he didn’t even do anything wrong! That video is blown out of proportion and you are the biggest narcissist! Bye bye Peggy. He deserves better."

However Georges has now spoken out in support of Peggy and said on his Instagram Story, “100s of supportive messages tonight, thank you for everyone’s kind words!!!

"Remember Peggy isn’t a bad person, she’s beautiful inside & out. Don’t be nasty on the internet, on her pictures, in her DMs or anywhere."

He added, "If you support me then support me by not being nasty towards her!”

While it’s unclear if Peggy and Georges are still together, she probably won't be joining one of his streams any time soon.