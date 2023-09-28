Married At First Sight’s Matt Pilmoor: his age, job and Instagram

With the latest season of Married At First Sight UK well underway, we have now been introduced to the eight intruders who seem determined to shake things up this season. This makes it the biggest cast the show has ever had, which only means more drama.

One such intruder is Matt Pilmoor. So, here's everything you need to know about him before we see him walk down the aisle and say 'I do'.

Who is Matt Pilmoor?

Matt is a contestant on the latest series of Married at First Sight UK. He was announced as one of the eight new intruders.

What does Matt Pilmoor do?

Matt Pilmoor is a 29-year-old window cleaner and athlete who splits his time between Harrogate and Leeds.

Who is Matt Pilmoor partnered with on MAFS UK?

Since Matt joined the experiment after the initial weddings, it hasn’t been revealed yet who his wife will be. We do know that it will be one of the three new brides entering the experiment: Adrienne, Bianca or Erica.

What is Matt Pilmoor looking for in a wife?

Matt told producers, “It’s been a tough three or four years. Life’s been up and down like a rollercoaster, I think now is finally my time to be happy, have someone that supports what I do.

“I hope my new wife is down to earth, funny, loving and caring. I won’t walk down the aisle if my wife is very, very fiery.”

To sum up, he wants a down-to-earth quiet girl, and he’s gone on a reality show to find her, sounds like a recipe for success.

What is the worst thing Matt Pilmoor has done in a relationship?

Matt said, “The worst thing I’ve done in a relationship is forgot to lock the door, forgot to take the washing out. Just like, little things really.”

He added, “Something I do that my wife might not like is leave my beard trimmings all over the sink, that’s pretty bad.”

However, despite these flaws, Matt is confident that he'll be a perfect husband to whoever he is matched up with.

“I’ll make the perfect husband because I’m genuine, I’m funny, I’m caring, and always keeping the humour up there.”

Does Matt Pilmoor have Instagram?

He does, and you can follow him to see his unbelievable fitness transformation at @mattpilmoor.