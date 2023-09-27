Married At First Sight UK’s Adrienne Naylor: her job, Instagram and ‘amazing’ transformation

We are half way through the second week of the new series of Married At First Sight and the drama looks set to continue.

Eight new contestants will be joining the current couples – the most there has EVER been – and from a 'proud mummy's boy' to an 'unlucky in love' dance teacher, the aptly named 'Intruders' are sure to spice things up.

One of the brides who will be looking for her Mr Right on this year's MAFS UK is Adrienne Naylor.

Adrienne classes herself as "fiercely independent," and after "having recently lost a life-changing eight stone, is full of a newfound confidence."

The Northern bride-to-be shared pics on her Instagram post back in February 2022 which revealed her weight loss and, of course, she looks gorge in both photos, but Adrienne is clearly vibing with her new look.

Her caption was all about positivity, self-love and featured a RuPaul quote which means, naturally, we are already a fan.

"The best kind of love, is self love ❤️

"Happy Valentine’s Day you lovely bunch! 🌹

"Going to be spending this year setting and achieving goals, Manifesting great things and investing into myself. Because honey, if you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else? 🙏🏽"

Adrienne's followers flocked to the comments section to show their love for her transformation with one writing, "Amazing 👏👏👏👏👏👏" and another wanting all the deets, "You look incredible how long has it taken for you to get here?"

Adrienne is one of the intruders this season ©channel 4

Who is Adrienne Naylor?

Adrienne is of the 'intruder' brides that will be joining this year's series of Married At First Sight UK.

How old is Adrienne Naylor?

She is 26 years old.

Where is Adrienne Naylor from?

Adrienne is from Cumbria and feels like "she’s run out of dating options" in her rural home town.

What does Adrienne Naylor do?

The hopeful bride is a project support officer.

Who is Adrienne Naylor matched with on Married At First Sight?

It hasn't been revealed who Adrienne will be coupled up with when she joins the show but as someone who is "fiercely independent," she is now "looking for someone equally self-driven that she can share a future with."

What is Adrienne Naylor's Instagram?

You can follow the bride at @adriennenaylor.