MAFS UK’s Laura Jayne Vaughan lifts the lid on ‘ongoing beef’ with cast

You can always rely on the cast of Married at First Sight to bring that chaotic drama.

There is something about looking for love that sends people into a frenzy and this year's brides and grooms on MAFS UK 2023 are not doing much to squash that theory.

From Porscha Pernelle and Terence Edwards constant bickering to Brad Skelly chatting about his 'wife' behind her back, we are not convinced many of this year's matches will last their entire MAFS journey.

As well as dramz between the couples there has been 'beef' amongst the contestants, as was seen on a recent episode of the show featuring that group dinner date.

Laura Jayne Vaughn, who is matched with Arthur Poremba, recently clashed with another groom who called her a "gold digger."

Laura confronted Luke ©Channel 4

Luke Worley, who is in a couple with Jay Howard, found himself in hot water with Laura after she found out the "narrative" he had created for her.

"The gold digger narrative is so f***ing lazy," she told him.

To which he replied, "When you sat on the couch at the ceremony what you was asking for was a man with money to look after you."

The bride has now taken to her socials to reveal what went down and her thoughts on the whole ordeal, she also took the opportunity to share the list of qualities that were important to her in a relationship, showing that money wasn't as high for her as Luke made out.

"In case anyone wondered 'money' was on my list," she wrote revealing that it was number six out of nine on her list; above sex and occupation, but below intelligence, humour and honesty.

©instagram @laurajayvaughn

Not Laura adding an image of a digger and a stash of gold on the Instagram story. Goddess behaviour right there.

She also went on to confess it was "something I've never heard before," in regards to people's view on her.

"It's funny watching what other people's opinion is of you," she wrote, "the gold digger comment is something I've never heard before because those around me KNOW one thing I do is pay my way and quite often pay for my partners too, and happily so."

©Instagram @laurajaynevaughn

Laura finished up her rant by hinting that we will see what goes down in the upcoming episodes of MAFS.

"Not ONCE have I ever said that, nor will I ever say that. What I've always said is 'if I want in, I'll buy it,' Tune in tonight to see how I correct this narrative. Ps there's no on going beef with anyone over this. Emotions were just incredibly hight the time 🫶🏻"

©instagram @laurajaynevaughn

"No ongoing beef?" That isn't a very MAFS-esque. Quick, someone tell Shona Manderson, Brad thinks she's childish, again.