MAFSUK’s Thomas Kriaras: his age, job, Instagram and relationship with Rosaline

Married at First Sight UK has hit our screens again and despite some horribly cringe moments right out the gate, we’re thrilled.

Many of these moments can be attributed to Thomas Kriaras and his new bride Rosaline Darlington.

From awkward pecks to calling his own wife a stranger, Thomas has already made for some awkward TV. However, we’ve got plenty of episodes of MAFSUK 2023 to go, so we still have faith that this couple could make it work.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thomas…

How old is Thomas Kriaras?

Thomas Kriaras is 27 years old.

What is Thomas Kriaras’s job?

Thomas is an investment communications consultant based in Wiltshire.

What is Thomas Kriaras's Instagram?

You can follow Thomas at @thomaskriaras.

Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Thomas and Rozz had a rocky start from the beginning after admitting they didn't feel comfortable together on their wedding day. Their honeymoon was equally tough and Rozz summed it up pretty nicely, “He’s a big thinker and I think he’s put way too much pressure on what a hug actually is.”

Despite their rocky start, some fans have noticed the potential in the marriage.

One fan tweeted, “They might be really awkward but at least Thomas and Rozz are sat down having an adult conversation #MAFSUK.”

OK, not a glowing review, but give them a chance.

Thomas also posted a sweet message to his new wife on Instagram following the wedding day. "Thanks, @rozzdarlington for being so amazing! You're the most wonderful person I've ever met and I couldn't have done #mafsuk with anyone else but you. I definitely drew the long straw. I can't wait for everyone to see our journey! Thanks @indigo_wild_studio for the amazing pictures and sorry for the awkwardness."

If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

Although we’ll have to wait until the series is over to find out if Thomas and Rozz have made it work, more unexpected couples have lasted.

Where can I watch MAFSUK?

Married At First Sight UK continues on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm.