MAFS UK’s Rosaline Darlington: her job, Instagram and THAT iconic wedding entrance

The brand new series of Married At First Sight UK is in full swing and although we haven't met all the brides and grooms as of yet, we can already tell Rozz Darlington is going to be a delight to watch.

The country girl shocked fans, viewers and her groom Thomas Kriaras when she rocked up to her wedding on a tractor. Iconic.

After the mayhem and chaos of MAFS Australia that we all become obsessed with earlier on in the year, we had high hopes for the 2023 UK counterpart and it looks like it is going to deliver.

Rozz and Thomas were matched by MAFS UK's dating experts ©Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

Rozz's one of a kind entrance may not have been well received by her groom's friends and family, but MAFS fans were as obsessed with her arrival as we were here at heat HQ.

"And the bride arrives... in a tractor," one tweeted with another enjoying her vehicle of choice, "I'm legit living for Rosaline rocking up to the wedding in a TRACTOR 🚜."

©Channel 4

Who is Rosaline Darlington?

Rosaline aka Rozz, is one of the hopeful romantics looking for love on the most recent series of MAFS UK. A true country girl, she was raised on a farm and classes herself as an 'animal lover'.

How old is Rosaline Darlington?

She is 28 years old.

Where is Rosaline Darlington from?

Rosaline is from Crewe and currently resides there.

What does Rosaline Darlington do?

She is a florist and has her own companies called Rosaline's Flowers and The Flower Paddock.

Why is Rosaline Darlington going on Married At First Sight?

The florist wants to "meet her dream man, get married and have her happy ever after".

She also admitted she is "excited, but also feeling quite nervous".

©channel 4

Who is Rosaline Darlington married to?

Rosaline has been partnered with Thomas Kriaras and the couple spent their honeymoon on a ski trip. Not what we would be after, but each to their own.

Before heading onto MAFS, Thomas claimed that he is after "a lady who he can spoil and look after". Here's to hoping Rosaline is the lucky lady.

Does Rosaline Darlington have Instagram?

She sure does, you can find her at @rozzdarlington.