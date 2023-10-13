MAFS UK’s Erica lifts the lid on the tension between the girls

While the main drama from Married at First Sight UK usually comes from tensions between husbands and wives, sometimes it’s just as likely for the contestants to rub each other the wrong way. Most of the arguments from this season have come from controversial couple Shona Manderson and Brad Skully, or mismatched Ella Morgan Clarke and Nathanial Valentino, but last night’s episode (Thursday 12th October) showed some bride-on-bride fighting.

The latest episode showed the couples parting ways, with half of them heading off to a spa day to unwind. Needless to say, it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Erica and Jordan's wedding ©Channel 4

This relaxing spa day was far from relaxing for new bride, Erica Roberts, who found herself the target of some harsh words from Tasha Jay and Ella Morgan. “I was actually shocked … I think it was between Tasha and Ella, and they just came at me said I give them bad vibes. They didn't like my vibe. And I was like, ‘I've never had a conversation with them.’”

In the episode, we saw tensions simmering on-camera after Erica declared that her relationship was one of the strongest couples, despite the rest of the couples being together for four weeks.

We also saw Tasha getting annoyed by Erica shushing the group - “Don’t shush me like a child.”

Erica then confessed, “Tasha is giving a really weird vibe, it’s giving mean girl.”

Erica with the some of the other MAFS UK girls ©Channel 4

It got so bad that the pair came to blows in the episode, with Erica saying, "You're the one person I've bonded with least," to which Tasha replied, "Definitely." Tasha and Ella stormed off, and great TV was made.

Before it all kicked off, Erica told heat that she thought she was getting on well with the brides.

“Before we went into have the drinks at the spa, I was straightening Ella's hair for her. I was literally straightening her hair, and like, ‘Do you need me to do anything?'

"So, the fact that she comes at me at the spa saying, ‘You give me bad vibes’... I was just like, no, I don't f--k with that energy. I hate that. And I was like, I'm a new girl coming into a new group. I would never isolate someone like that… It was giving like, I've said this before when people ask, but it was genuinely given such mean girl energy.”