MAFS UK’s Chanita spills the tea on secret reunion ‘animosity’ that wasn’t shown on TV

Married At First Sight UK stars Chanita Stephenson and Jordan Emmett-Connolly shocked viewers last month when they confirmed they were no longer in a relationship after turning up to the reunion separately.

Chanita revealed they had ended things over FaceTime after claiming that Jordan lost interest in her when the experiment came to end. The social worker turned reality star later broke down in tears as she opened up about their split.

It wasn’t long before their co-star Duka Cav made a number of flirty comments about newly single Chanita despite being close friends with her ex Jordan – and it’s now been revealed that this caused some “animosity” between the two that wasn’t shown on TV.

Chanita and Jordan revealed they had split at the reunion ©Channel 4

Chatting exclusively to heat, Chanita explained, “As you saw at the reunion, Duka had made some comments and told Jordan straight.

“Throughout the dinner party, it didn’t get shown, but Jordan did get very defensive. I just remember him being like, ‘You’re being disrespectful!’

“Duka’s like, ‘Am I though?’ and other people are like, “Yeah, you can’t really complain, Jordan. You’ve made your bed’. So yeah, there was some animosity a little bit.”

Despite showing interest in Chanita at the reunion, Duka recently confirmed he’s dating someone new and Chanita told us she and Duka are “strictly friends”.

“We talk a lot. He’s got a lovely heart, but he talks in riddles and he talks in scripts! I just like Duka as friend.”

As for her relationship with Jordan, Chanita admitted that they did give things another go after the reunion but it sadly didn’t last.

“After the experiment, I did give Jordan a second chance. Yeah, learned my lesson from that. But we’re just friends and it’s going to stay that way.

“Two strikes, you’re out!”

Jordan and Duka’s secret row isn’t the only MAFS UK tea Chanita has spilled recently, as she also revealed that Whitney Hughes has blocked her.

The series may have ended weeks ago, but the drama just keeps on coming…

