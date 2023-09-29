Here’s where you’ve seen Married At First Sight UK’s Mark Kiley before

Just when you thought Married At First Sight UK couldn’t get any more dramatic, show bosses have revealed they’re sending in EIGHT new cast members as ‘intruders’ in an explosive new twist.

There’s set to be fireworks as four new couples join the experiment and meet each other for the first time as they walk down the aisle before joining the rest of the couples at the dramatic af dinner parties and commitment ceremonies. We have a feeling it’s all going to kick off…

Among the 'intruders' is London-based customer service manager Mark Kiley, who’s hoping to find his Mr Right with the help of MAFS UK’s experts, however this isn’t the first time he’s looked for love on TV.

Following the announcement that he’ll be joining the show, eagle-eyed MAFS fans have pointed out that Mark has appeared on a dating show before.

Mark starred on Channel 4’s First Dates back in 2017 and appeared to hit it off with his blind date, Junior, with viewers rooting for them all the way. “I want Mark and Junior to get married and also be my best friends,” one wrote at the time.

Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be and Mark revealed that he and Junior had gone their separate ways shortly after the show aired.

Let’s hope he has more luck the second time around, eh?

Who is Mark Kiley?

Mark is one of eight 'intruder' singles joining the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023.

How old is Mark Kiley?

He's 36 years old.

Where is Mark Kiley from?

He's from London.

What is Mark Kiley's job?

Mark works as a customer service manager.

Who is Mark Kiley's partner on Married At First Sight UK?

The 'intruder' couple pairings haven't been confirmed yet, although we have a sneaky suspicion that Mark will be paired with Sean Malkin.

Has Mark Kiley been on TV before?

Married At First Sight UK isn't Mark's first TV appearance as he was on First Dates back in 2017.

Mark Kiley's transformation

Mark unveiled his transformation in 2021 after losing five stone the year prior with the help of his personal trainer. He uploaded a before and after picture on Instagram and wrote, "I've been nervous about posting this as I'm quite shy 🤭 This is my #transformationtuesday post.

"5 stone weight loss last year which still shocks me every time I write it! Lucky to have a dedicated trainer @deestevens_edge."

Does Mark Kiley have Instagram?

He sure does. You can follow him at @markkiley.