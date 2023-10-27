MAFS UK’s Mark Kiley reveals the co-star he NEVER got on with

While we’ve had our fair share of bride and grooms not getting along on Married At First Sight UK, we have also had an unprecedented amount of behind-the-scenes clashes this season.

First Brad Skelly and Shona Masterson’s entire break-upwasis documented on screen, then Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan aired their dirty laundry to anyone that would listen.

Now, groom Mark Kiley, who married Sean Malkin on the show, has revealed the cast members he has a bone to pick with.

Sean and Mark ©Channel 4

Mark explained that being new to the experiment, he had his fair share of nerves. However, most of the other couples were very welcoming.

“So, when I first walked in, Erica [Roberts] come over straightaway. And she was like, ‘Literally I was you. So, I want to come over and say hi.’ So, she was very welcoming.

"And I hit it off really well with Rozz and Jay. So, throughout the rest of the mixer and the dinner, I was sitting a lot with Jay [Howard] and Rozz [Darlington], they were really welcoming.”

Jordan and Erica ©Channel 4

However, it wasn’t all sunshine, and Mark revealed an encounter he had with one bride that wasn’t aired.

“There was a scene where Ella walked in, and the first thing she says to me was, ‘I don't know whose lips are bigger, yours or mine?’ I was talking to one of [the other contestants] on the podcast and they were like, ‘Your face just dropped.’

"And I was just like, ‘What the f--k?’ Mine are natural, hun. That took me back a bit because I just thought we've not even said hello. At least say hi to me first.”

ella returned to MAFS earlier this week with JJ ©E4

That wasn’t all though, there was also a groom that Mark didn’t see eye-to-eye with during the experiment.

“I didn't really click well with Jordan [Gayle]. I think throughout the whole process, I didn't really get on with Jordan that much.”

He isn’t the only one, as Jordan reportedly had a fight with Luke Worley. The pair allegedly have a bust up and it's rumoured that Luke was kicked off the show, and the two lads clearly still don't get on.

It’s almost like there’s more unaired drama than aired this season, but we’ll definitely be tuning in to see the tensions rise.