Married At First Sight’s Sean Malkin: his age, job, partner and Instagram

If you’re not watching Married At First Sight UK, then you may have missed one of the show’s biggest plot twists to date.

This season, four new couples will be entering the experiment to shake up the show’s format. These brides and grooms will be attending the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies alongside the other couples.

One of these intruders is Sean Malkin, so here’s everything we know about him before he makes his debut.

Sean Malkin will be one of MAFSUK's intruders ©Channel 4

Who is Sean Malkin?

Sean will be one of the newest grooms on MAFSUK 2023.

How old is Sean Malkin?

Sean is 31 years old.

What does Sean Malkin do?

Sean is a store manager from Durham.

What is Sean Malkin looking for in a husband?

Sean says he’s looking for the real-deal, and he values personality in a future partner.

“I hope my new husband is someone who is incredibly kind, heart-warming. A big thing for me is that personality will make them beautiful. As long as he’s got a good kind nature I’ll be over the moon.”

Sean is aware that he has some flaws that need fixing before he settles down. “Something I do that my husband might not like about me is that I’m very, very messy. I’m used to living on my own. Best start tidying up after myself.”

See, he’s willing to change, maybe he will make a great husband.

Has Sean Malkin been in a relationship before MAFSUK?

Sean revealed, “The worst thing I’ve ever done in a relationship… well, I can’t say I’ve ever been in one, really!”

Although he’s never been in a relationship before, Sean has faith that MAFS will be the key to finding him a husband.

“I’m going to be a perfect husband because these guys will have matched us with the right person," he said.

He may not have seen the show before...

Who is Sean Malkin partnered with on MAFSUK?

Although we don’t know who Sean is partnered with yet, unless there’s another big twist coming, we can assume it’s one of his fellow intruders.

Does Sean Malkin have Instagram?