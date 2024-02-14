Married At First Sight UK couple confirm split

Married At First Sight UK fans may be shocked to hear that 2023 stars Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau have split just weeks after going on holiday together in Paris.

Confirming the news on her Instagram Story, Peggy said, "I'm so sorry I've been quiet on socials everybody but there's a reason for my silence.

"Me and Georges are no longer together and I'm absolutely heartbroken."

She then hinted that they'd split up weeks ago.

georges and peggy had their fair few of ups and downs ©E4

" "It's affected my mental health and it's taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine's Day, I can't pretend to be OK.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us and our journey... nobody is more upset about it than me x."

And it seems that they might be at odds because Georges statement reads a little different.

©Instagram

"Wasn't expecting a statement from Peggy regarding this situation. I'm heartbroken by our break up and also trying to come to terms with life without Peggy.

"I appreciate a lot of you have questions but I won't be talking about this situation as of you. Also thank you for the messages of support," he wrote.

Peggy and Georges ©channel 4

Peggy and Georges didn't have the easiest of times on MAFS 2023 - they argued over his streaming career, Only Fans and rimming.

Yes, really.

However they beat all the odds (or so we thought) when they ended the experiment still together and even started a YouTube channel together.