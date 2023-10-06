EXCLUSIVE: MAFS UK’s Tasha Jay admits ‘it’s not all plain sailing’ with Paul Liba

This year's series of Married At First is honestly a mixed bag when it comes to the couples.

Some seemed like a match made in MAFS heaven at first – e.g. Shona Manderson and Brad Skelly – but are now falling apart at the seams, with others – e.g. Thomas Kriaras and Rosaline Darlington – attempting to make a go of things, but still being awkward AF.

Brad and Shona ©channel 4

With that being said, it's not a complete disaster, as two contestants appear to be the ideal duo – 'typical Leeds girl' Tasha Jay and her account manager groom, Paul Liba.

Already fan favourites, Tasha has been candid about her trust issues and Paul is always on hand on to offer reassurance and support and take the relationship one step at a time.

MAFS viewers are constantly taking to social media to praise the couple with comments like "I think these two are great!!" and "I love these two," but Tasha recently opened up to heat about her and Paul's relationship and what we don't see...

Tasha and Paul are fan faves ©channel 4

When asked what she could 'tease,' about her marriage to Paul, the childcare assistant offered an honest answer and we stan the frankness.

"I'd say I think everyone thinks that mine and Paul's relationship's just going to be perfect," she revealed, "and I can tell you now, it is not plain sailing at all."

We are only into the second week of Married At First 2023 and are yet to meet all of the 'intruder' bride and grooms who can always cause a bit of a stir.

But Tasha doesn't have us TOO concerned as she added, "It just may take a while to get to that point."

Tasha and Paul's wedding ©channel 4

I mean the couple literally met on their wedding day so we can't imagine any relationship, so yeah, let's give them a break.

We are absolutely not counting Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook from MAFS Australia, OK? Those two are too adorable for words and somehow managed to be perfect from the minute they met - and long may they reign.