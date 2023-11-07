  1. Home|
Hits Live 2023: the confirmed line-up and how to get tickets

Anne-Marie, Busted and Rita Ora are just some of the HUGE acts performing at Hits Live 2023

by Nathan Katnoria |
Published

It’s that time of the year again – and no, we’re not talking about Christmas inching ever closer – Hits Live is back Back BACK.

That’s right, Hits Radio is taking over two cities at the end of the month for two epic nights of music featuring some of the hottest names in music including the likes of Anne-Marie, Tom Grennan, Busted and Rita Ora.

As if that wasn’t enough, the incredible Fleur East from the Hits Radio Breakfast Show will be on hosting duties in both Birmingham and Manchester.

If you want to snap up tickets for Hits Live (and why wouldn’t you?), here’s all the info you need about Hits Live Birmingham and Hits Live Manchester including the full line-ups for both cities and how to get to get your mitts on those all-important tix.

When is Hits Live 2023?

Hits Live is taking place over two nights. The first night will be in Birmingham on Friday 24 November, while the second show is in Manchester on Saturday 25 November.

Where is Hits Live 2023 taking place?

The Birmingham show will take place at the city's Resorts World Arena and the Manchester show will be at the AO Arena.

Who is performing at Hits Live Birmingham 2023?

The big name acts performing at Hits Live Birmingham include Tom Grennan, Becky Hill and Busted. Other artists on the bill include Anne-Marie, Jax Jones and Calum Scott. Here's the line-up in full:

Gallery

Hits Live Birmingham 2023 line-up

Anne-Marie performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 20231 of 8
CREDIT: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty Images

Anne-Marie

Becky Hills performing at Austin City Limits 20232 of 8
CREDIT: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky Hill

Busted performing at the O2 Arena3 of 8
CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Busted

Calum Scott performing at Bristol Sounds 20234 of 8
CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

Calum Scott

Cian Ducrot performing at KOKO5 of 8
CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images

Cian Ducrot

Jax Jones performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend6 of 8
CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Jax Jones

Mae Stephens performing at Reading Festival 20237 of 8
CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Mae Stephens

Tom Grennan performing at Sziget Festival 20238 of 8
CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Tom Grennan

How can I get tickets for Hits Live Birmingham 2023?

Tickets on sale now from £54.30 at The Ticket Factory.

Who is performing at Hits Live Manchester 2023?

Busted, Calum Scott and Cian Ducrot will be performing in Manchester too and they'll be joined by Rita Ora and James Arthur among others. Here's the full line-up:

Gallery

Hits Live Manchester 2023 line-up

Busted performing at the O2 Arena1 of 8
CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Busted

Calum Scott performing at Bristol Sounds 20232 of 8
CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

Calum Scott

Cian Ducrot performing at KOKO3 of 8
CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images

Cian Ducrot

James Arthur performing at SF Masonic Auditorium4 of 8
CREDIT: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

James Arthur

Lost Frequencies performing at the 2023 Veld Music Festival5 of 8
CREDIT: Harold Feng/Getty Images

Lost Frequencies

Maisie Peters performing at OVO Arena Wembley6 of 8
CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Maisie Peters

Rita Ora performing at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 20237 of 8
CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Rita Ora

Tom Walker performing at KOKO8 of 8
CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images

Tom Walker

How can I get tickets for Hits Live Manchester 2023?

Tickets are on sale now from £43.50 at Ticketmaster.

