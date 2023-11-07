Hits Live 2023: the confirmed line-up and how to get tickets

It’s that time of the year again – and no, we’re not talking about Christmas inching ever closer – Hits Live is back Back BACK.

That’s right, Hits Radio is taking over two cities at the end of the month for two epic nights of music featuring some of the hottest names in music including the likes of Anne-Marie, Tom Grennan, Busted and Rita Ora.

As if that wasn’t enough, the incredible Fleur East from the Hits Radio Breakfast Show will be on hosting duties in both Birmingham and Manchester.

If you want to snap up tickets for Hits Live (and why wouldn’t you?), here’s all the info you need about Hits Live Birmingham and Hits Live Manchester including the full line-ups for both cities and how to get to get your mitts on those all-important tix.

When is Hits Live 2023?

Hits Live is taking place over two nights. The first night will be in Birmingham on Friday 24 November, while the second show is in Manchester on Saturday 25 November.

Where is Hits Live 2023 taking place?

The Birmingham show will take place at the city's Resorts World Arena and the Manchester show will be at the AO Arena.

Who is performing at Hits Live Birmingham 2023?

The big name acts performing at Hits Live Birmingham include Tom Grennan, Becky Hill and Busted. Other artists on the bill include Anne-Marie, Jax Jones and Calum Scott. Here's the line-up in full:

Gallery Hits Live Birmingham 2023 line-up 1 of 8 CREDIT: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty Images Anne-Marie 2 of 8 CREDIT: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images Becky Hill 3 of 8 CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images Busted 4 of 8 CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images Calum Scott 5 of 8 CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images Cian Ducrot 6 of 8 CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Jax Jones 7 of 8 CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Mae Stephens 8 of 8 CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Tom Grennan

How can I get tickets for Hits Live Birmingham 2023?

Tickets on sale now from £54.30 at The Ticket Factory.

Who is performing at Hits Live Manchester 2023?

Busted, Calum Scott and Cian Ducrot will be performing in Manchester too and they'll be joined by Rita Ora and James Arthur among others. Here's the full line-up:

Gallery Hits Live Manchester 2023 line-up 1 of 8 CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images Busted 2 of 8 CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images Calum Scott 3 of 8 CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images Cian Ducrot 4 of 8 CREDIT: Steve Jennings/Getty Images James Arthur 5 of 8 CREDIT: Harold Feng/Getty Images Lost Frequencies 6 of 8 CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Maisie Peters 7 of 8 CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Rita Ora 8 of 8 CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images Tom Walker

How can I get tickets for Hits Live Manchester 2023?

Tickets are on sale now from £43.50 at Ticketmaster.