Celebrity Big Brother: the biggest LOVE RATS of all time

by Elena Angelides |

You know the deal of Big Brother, it's literally a bunch of celebrities stranded in the house, cut-off from the outside world and importantly - their loved ones.

During the history of Celebrity Big Brother, fans will know that some of the contestants let their real life partners go of sight and out of mind, as we've seen when they were literally doing the dirty on their other halves on national telly.

Although these two-timing celebs were publicly outed from the word SNOG, we’ve decided to dig into the Celebrity Big Brother archives to remind you of those shameless love-rat moments.

Lee Ryan

©Getty Images

The Blue member said he was single when he entered the show in 2014, and was soon in on-air love triangle with American model Jasmine Waltz and Essex glamour girl Casey Batchelor.

First, he had a flirtation with Jasmine. She was then evicted from the house and forced to watch Lee's fling with Casey unfold from home. Awks.

However in a major plot twist, Jasmine re-entered the Big Brother house in a moment of epic reality TV proportions.

Casey's mum also entered the house and infamous told her daughter, "He's mugging you off darling".

To make matters worse, there were rumours that Lee was secretly dating Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova, however he denied the reports.

After his time on Big Brother, Lee said, "I didn’t break anyone’s heart. I wasn’t cheating on my wife or anything. I think people need to put it in perspective. Yes, I acted a bit of a t _ t but I’m a bit of t _ t anyway. I don’t deny that."

Stephanie Davies

©getty images

If you watched CBB in 2016 then you'll know that it was one of the most iconic series - Tiffany Pollard, Gemma Collins, Christopher Malone, Danniella Westbrook and Megan McKenna were hilarious.

However it was Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davies and Jeremy McConnell's relationship that had everyone hooked.

Cast your mind back to 2016 and you probably won't remember Sam Reece. Now, he did appear on an episode of First Dates the year prior but he was actually Steph's boyfriend.

Everyone was shocked when Steph quite literally flirted with her fellow housemate Jeremy McConnell but things took a turn when they kissed under the covers.

Sam was forced to watch the affair from at home and he ended their relationship on Twitter by writing, "Hi everyone, I will no longer be supporting Stephanie Davis... Thanks for all your support and love you have given me!!"

After the show, Stephanie and Jeremy had a turbulent relationship - he took a paternity test live on This Morning, they reunited and split lots of times and he was found guilty of attacking Steph. They share their son Caben-Albi but it's not know if Jeremy is part of his life.

Stephen Bear

©getty images

A few months after Stephanie Davis' series and CBB was back on TV (yup, two series in 2016) but this time it was Stephen Bear causing the drama because he was dating Lillie Lexie Gregg (aka Gaz Beadle's ex) when he entered the house.

Only, he started getting it on with playboy model Chloe Khan and the pair even locked themselves in the toilet but viewers could still hear the fumble of muffled microphones...

After, Bear essentially dumped Lillie on TV, by saying, "I need to be single! I thought I would be with [ Lillie ] forever, but after thinking in here, she's not the one. I haven't got time for a girlfriend."

However, after watching Bear and Chloe’s X-rated frolics on TV, Lillie entered the house in the midst of a challenge by declaring "I was Stephen's girlfriend".

She went on to say, "Obviously, this was like the hardest thing I've ever had to do, to walk in through that door. I just needed to see you and look at you in the eyes.”

All the housemates - including Sam Faiers, Ollie Locke and Dappy - were left cringing in a mic-drop-esque moment.

Preston

©getty images

Back in Big Brother’s hay day, The Ordinary Boys singer Preston’s iconic romance with Chantelle Houghton was a moment for reality TV history. Chantelle was the only non-celebrity in the 2006 series, and was given the task of convincing other contestants she was famous. We told you, Big Brother’s hay day. REALITY TV HISTORY.

Only, this little tidbit may have escaped your memory: Preston had a serious girlfriend of one-year, Camille Aznar when he entered the house in 2006. Three months after the show, Preston and Chantelle got married. But another ten months later, they separated, and he got back with Camille, which didn’t last long either. It’s hard to keep up, we know.

In 2010, Preston and Chantelle were reunited on TV once again when they returned to the house in Ultimate Big Brother, which bizarrely saw them spending what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary together.

Bianca Gascoigne

©getty images

In 2017, Glamour model Bianca Gascoigne had a professional MMA cage fighter boyfriend, CJ Meeks, at home but when she entered the Big Brother house, she had a fling with former footballer Jamie O'Hara.

Following the onscreen romance, CJ moved his belongings out of his home with Bianca and admitted he’d planned on proposing, but it was all over.

Meanwhile, Bianca and Jamie’s relationship became very intense with Jamie even calling her "The One" and the duo made several racy trips to the loo together. Again, viewers could hear the sound of muffled microphones.

Only, Jamie dumped Bianca four days after they left the Big Brother house and flew to Dubai with his ex Elizabeth Tierney.

Bianca publicly regretted the fling with Jamie and told new! magazine, "All I can say is I am really disappointed, it wasn’t a show-mance for me.”

Despite reuniting with her ex CJ on a night out in Essex, Bianca said on This Morning that CJ wasn’t her boyfriend and the pair had been on / off.

CJ’s statement was then read out on This Morning and it said, "Bianca knows the truth and so do I. And, if there was doubt about our relationship, she should have said months before, not gone on national television and cheated on me. I’ve done nothing wrong in this situation, she has.

“I adored her. She has to live with what she’s done. She made her bed, now let her lie in it. As I said previously, I wish her all the best.”

Katia Ivanova

©getty images

Katia Ivanova shot to fame as the girlfriend of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who she met in a London bar where she worked as a waitress, after dropping some cigarette ash on his trousers.

After their split, Katia dating Dan Turner and the pair were in a relationship when she entered the Big Brother house in 2010. Again though, things took a turn and Dan watched Katia cheat with Swedish DJ, Basshunter (real name Jonas Altberg).

Their romance was short-lived. Katie told fellow housemate Lady Sovereign that she was only flirting with him because she was bored and ended it before labelling him “too clingy.”

Jonas called her a “heartbreaker,” and made her cry in the CBB after saying, "Well, you are in here because of a public relationship."

In the outside world, Dan ended the relationship, telling the Sunday Mirror, “It was extremely hard to watch. Katia gave me some of the best times, but also some of the worst.”

And after leaving the CBB house, Katia said, "Jonas and I had a ­connection – we got on really well. What’s not to like about him – he is young, good looking and successful.