EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous would ‘adore’ a double crowning

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over two months since the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK hit our screens, but - after eight queens sashayed away - it’s almost time to crown a winner.

Only four queens remain and later on tonight (Thursday 24 November), one of them will win the title of The Next Drag Race UK Superstar. But will it be Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard or Jonbers Blonde?

Well, actually, it could be more than one of them. While it hasn’t happened on this side of the pond yet, RuPaul made Drag Race herstory in 2018 when he crowned both Trinity The Tuck and Monet X Change the winners of All Stars 4.

While you wouldn’t think the queens would be happy to share the win, Cheddar Gorgeous has revealed they would “adore it” if more than one finalist took home the crown.

Chatting exclusively to heat ahead of the final, Cheddar said, “I would just absolutely adore it. I think, like so many things in life, they’re more fun when you get more people involved and I do like to share things, so I’d be really up for it.”

They continued, “I am still holding out hope for a quadruple win. I'm not gonna lie to you, I want them to get a really large crown and for them to sit it perfectly balanced between our four beautifully painted heads.

“But we can only wait and see… I'm always far more interested in what people can achieve together than what they can pitted against one another.”

Fellow finalist Black Peppa echoed the same sentiment as she added, “That would be amazing. Look, at the end of the day, are we winning $100,000? No. As Cheds has said, it's what we do in numbers.

“I think that would be incredible because I think we all deserve it - and I would be happy regardless of the outcome. I think that would make history as well because that's never been, especially in the UK at least, that's not been done before.”

The final RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 24 November from 9pm.

