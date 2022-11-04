EXCLUSIVE RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Dakota Schiffer claps back at ‘predictable’ critiques

Warning: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season four episode seven spoilers ahead

After making history as the first trans contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Dakota Schiffer quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her chic retro style and endearing confessionals.

The West Sussex-based queen made it all the way to the top six but was sadly eliminated in the latest episode after finding herself in the bottom two alongside Pixie Polite following the makeover challenge.

Before her elimination, Dakota was dubbed "predictable" by Michelle Visage during the judges' critiques and it seems this hasn't gone down well as she was quick to respond.

Chatting exclusively to heat following her elimination, Dakota said, "I feel like the critiques about my runways being repetitive was definitely something that I saw because of the order of the runways and certainly what I’ve been showing for the past couple of weeks had been quite similar.

“We don’t get the order of the runways. We just get a list of them, so they what order basically on the day of the runway.

“I think my looks for the last two runways were so incredible and sentimental to me and were far different to anything I’d worn previously. It would have shut the judges’ panel right up about the versatility quip.”

However, Dakota insisted she wouldn't change a thing about her Drag Race run as she continued, "I can't be bitter because I wouldn't change a single thing.

"I'm proud of what I did and everyone will see the looks on Instagram anyway so it's not a big deal."

As for who she wants to win the show, Dakota diplomatically answered, "Honestly, I could see anyone taking it. I think the trouble is is that this cast is so diverse, and there's so many different things that you like genuinely. It's like comparing apples and oranges at certain points.

"I could really see anyone taking it. Everyone's doing so well. That's my Miss World answer."

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Thursday from 9pm.