Davide Sanclimenti reveals what he’s spending his £25k Love Island winnings on and WOW

by heat staff |

Velvety Italian tones, a sculpted bod, and viral one-liners (“you’re a liar, actress, get the f * * k out”)… Of course, we’re describing none other than 27-year-old Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti, who kindly took time out of his full-on schedule to chat to heat about life, love and everything in between.

We were thrilled – but not surprised – to learn that he and Ekin-Su are thriving, and have even secured their dream home. Read on for an indulgent escape into the world of Davide…

When we spoke before you went into the villa, you said if you won, you’d give some of the cash to your mum…

Yeah! I’ve said that I will take her on holiday. We are planning a nice one, probably in New York, and we want to go with Ekin-Su, like a family trip. I’m treating my mum – I’m keeping my promise.

©shutterstock

How else will you spend the money… or have you already spent it?

I’m probably going to invest most of it. If anyone is wondering about charity, I do it on the side. I don’t need to use the money I won because I work. I heard somewhere, “Oh, you never mention charity”. Don’t worry, I do!

You’ve teamed up with Boots to encourage the nation to get their eyes tested. How long have you been wearing glasses?

Since I was 12 years old. I still remember the first time I left the opticians – I had a tree in front of me and I could actually see the leaves properly. Before, I could see green, but I couldn’t see the details. I was like, “Oh, wow, I can see again for the first time!” I’m so glad that I did this partnership with Boots Opticians – even the glasses that I sadly left in the villa I bought from Boots when I arrived in Manchester three or four years ago.

©Boots

Wearing glasses can feel like a big deal to some people. Do you feel more confident in them?

I like to wear them, not just at home, but sometimes even to go out, because I feel like I receive a lot of compliments about looking smarter – and sexy! I’ve also been told I look like Superman. I would encourage people not to be shy if they have to wear glasses.

Are there ever moments you feel insecure?

Oh yeah, I do every day. I am confident, but everyone is going to have some moments when they feel less so. I’m lucky, because I’ve got people around me that help me feel confident again straightaway. We need to start liking ourselves more and not worry about other people’s opinions.

Will you be watching the winter Love Island?

If I don’t have anything to do, then I might, but I don’t think so. I don’t know… I didn’t actually watch Love Island before I went on the show!

Would you ever take part in another reality TV show?

I’m good on reality TV shows, I’m a very entertaining person. So, yes, why not?

How do you think Ekin-Su will do on Dancing On Ice?

I want to say she will win! I think she will do very well because she’s putting in effort and passion. It’s Ekin-Su – she will be great whatever she does.

Did you think you’d find a connection like you have with Ekin-Su?

I was hoping to find a good, strong connection. When I met Ekin-Su, I didn’t believe that she could be the one, but at the halfway point, when we recoupled, I started seeing her with different eyes.

We always say to each other that the actual relationship started when we left the villa, because we felt like a proper couple. Even though the villa is a lovely environment, you still know that you’re in a TV show. It’s not good for a couple when you need your privacy, your moments just to be alone!