Cheryl Hole spills the tea on ‘WILD’ Drag Race queens 👀

If it feels like RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking over the world, it’s because, well, it is. The show started in the US in 2009 before Ru sashayed his way this side of the pond to launch Drag Race UK ten years later.

Since then, Drag Race has well and truly become a global phenomenon with international franchises everywhere from Thailand to Holland and Canada to Brazil.

If you’re looking to meet your favourite drag queens from all over the world then you’re in luck as they’re all coming to the UK in just a matter of weeks for a huge celebration of all things drag known as RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024.

RuPaul and his bestie Michelle Visage will be back in London in January for DragCon UK 2024 ©Dave J Hogan/ Getty Images

Taking place at London’s ExCel on 13 and 14 January, DragCon will welcome over 100 queens – from every corner of the franchise – to the capital for a FAB-U-LOUS weekend of meet and greets, performances and more.

Ahead of the convention, we caught up with Drag Race UK queens Cheryl Hole and Vanity Milan to get the lowdown on the most glamorous weekend of the year and they spilled some serious tea.

When asked which of her international sisters she is looking forward to catching up with the most, Cheryl told us, “I absolutely love the Down Under divas because they are wild, right."

Cheryl Hole has toured the world and appeared on Celebrity Masterchef after rising to fame on Drag Race UK ©Karwai Tang/WireImage

She continued, "They know how to party. They know how to have a good time, but they're actually punctual, which is more than I can say for others.”

*Cue the Drag Race shade rattle*

Cheryl continued, “I think we're very blessed that we are submersed into this crazy Drag Race world where we've got people coming from the Philippines, from Thailand, all the European ones, Italia, España. So, I'm excited to get to meet everybody.”

Vanity Milan is one of over 100 queens appearing at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 ©Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fellow queen Vanity added, “We’ve seen them on television, we’ve watched them on WOW Presents Plus and I just get to meet them in person and tell them how amazing they done on the show whether they left first or what, because you know what? We're all sisters at the end of the day and it's great to just again be part of a big happy drag family.”

Cheryl Hole and Vanity Milan, alongside over 100 other drag queens from across the Drag Race franchise, will be attending RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024. Taking place at ExCeL London from 12-14 January 2024; Tickets are available at uk.rupaulsdragcon.com.