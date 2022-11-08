Meet Gemma Owen’s new rival

by heat staff |

After eldest daughter Gemma shot to fame on Love Island, the Owen family are said to be ready to take their brand to the next level – with the baton being passed to second daughter, Emily.

The family celebrated Emily’s 15th birthday while on a luxury holiday to Dubai, and Michael, 42, shared a rare snap of the two together. And now a source tells heat that the former footballer and his wife Louise, 41, are gearing themselves up for Gemma’s little sister to be a star.

Our source says, “After Gemma’s success on Love Island, Michael and Louise feel like it’s Emily’s turn next. That’s why Michael happily shared pictures of her in Dubai, because he really accepts that she is ready for her time in the limelight.”

After signing a six-figure fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing, it’s reported that big sis Gemma, 19, has a net worth of just under £1million, and it’s the type of figure that Emily may well see a slice of, too. “Michael doesn’t want there to be any sibling rivalry,” says the source. “But he’s not too worried because he feels Emily is on her own unique path.”

And it doesn’t look like that path will include strutting into any villas. “Emily’s a lot more focused on her sports, rather than boys and relationships, and has really impressed Michael with all the hard work she’s put into competitive sprinting,” says the source.

“Michael has called her his little speed queen for years now and there’s a very good chance she could have a successful sports career.”

With the family – who also include 16-year-old James and 12-year-old Jessica – ready to be the next Kardashians, the couple are already planning how their children will help expand the Owen empire, and our source shares that media-savvy Michael is urging Emily to get into influencing early on.

“He’s been encouraging her to keep going with her sprinting, while also sharing her journey and becoming a sports influencer.”

But for the sports star, looking after his family is his top priority. Our source reveals, “Michael feels a responsibility as his children didn’t ask to be famous, but it comes with the territory when your father is a renowned footballer.”

And sporty Emily is a chip off the old block, with our source saying of the proud dad, “Michael will be with her every step of the way as she carves her career path. Emily’s a well-rounded young lady, and he is just excited to see where her journey will take her.”